Tyla

Relationship expert shares 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner

A relationship expert has revealed the 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner in a healthy relationship. You can see what they are here:. Lauren Consul, 34, has shared a list of 10 things you know about your significant other - ranging from the smaller things - such as how they like their eggs cooked - to the bigger ones - like what their biggest stresses in life are.
KSNT

Buyer beware: These 11 toys were recalled, but they still might be sold online

(KDVR) — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part? These toys may still be available to purchase. The 37th edition of the group’s Trouble in...

