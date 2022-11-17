Read full article on original website
North Platte Community Playhouse hosts fundraising Christmas sale
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the North Platte Community Playhouse hosted a Christmas sale to help fundraise for their upcoming year. This event has been on hiatus over the past few years due to health restrictions, but it’s back and now better than ever. The event also...
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Katrinka!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While she’s not a new kitten, Katrinka sure makes up for it with per spunk. She is an older cat (estimated to be around eight years old) and has gotten along well with other cats. She was found with a collar, but no one has claimed her. She is just like the rest of us, looking for a nice warm home for the winter. She agreed to keep your lap warm as long as you feed her and love her.
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $465,000
Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
North Platte hosts unified bowling tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte High School hosted a unified bowling tournament on Saturday at Wild Bill’s to round out the regular season for the unified bowling team. Schools from around the region showed up for the fun that started with 3 games of bowling to seed the...
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and...
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following a tense afternoon, a police standoff ended in North Platte around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses claim that a man came out of his house around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday with a rope around his neck and a water gun and tried directing traffic.
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
Winter Sports Preview: Hershey Girl’s Basketball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After going 18-8 in the 2021-22 season, the Lady Panthers are looking to put even more games in the win column this season. Senior Michalee Brownawell explains how competitive the Lady Panther’s Sub District is this year as they will be competing alongside Ogallala, Chadron, Bridgeport, and Chase County in the C1-12 Sub District. To help ensure a wildcard spot the Lady Panthers have set a goal of the number of wins they’d like in the regular season, and that magic number is twenty.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
