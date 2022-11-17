ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs girls wrestling compete at Eastside Invitational

The Burroughs girls wrestling team participated in the Eastside Invitational on Saturday, November 19th. There were 30 teams competing at the Invitational with Burroughs participating in the 116, 143, 150, 160, 189, and 235 weight groups. The invitational had a championship and consolation bracket giving each wrestler multiple matches. Lilliana...
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs boys soccer falls in season road opener

The Burroughs boys soccer team opened its season on the road and lost 3-2 to Mammoth on Saturday afternoon. Jesus Garcia scored the first goal for Burros on an unassisted goal and Edwin Castillo scored the second on a penalty kick in the second half. "Goal keeper, Connor Hill, had...
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros girls soccer open season with a draw on the road

The Burroughs girls soccer team opened its season on the road facing Mammoth. The varsity team tied 2-2 with goals scored by Brianna Tejada and Isabella Frisbee. The junior varsity squad fell 4-1 with the sole goal scored by Angelina Placencia. "Hard fought games to start off the season," said...
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros boys basketball defeats Liberty Christian on the road

The Burroughs boys basketball team defeated Liberty Christian 88-33 at the Bosco Basketball 2022 Varsity Tip-off Showcase at St. John Bosco High School. It was the second game of a back to back for the Burros after playing in their home opener on Friday night. "Today our bigs dominated from...
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros boys basketball scores 33 in third quarter in home opener win

The Burroughs boys basketball team defeated Independence Falcons 80-43 in its season home opener to start a two game winning streak under new Head Coach Dr. Will Artis. The Burros used a 33 point offensive outburst in the third quarter to take complete control of the game, tempo, and style of play on the court. Artis spoke on his team's winning performance.
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy