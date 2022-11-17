The Burroughs boys basketball team defeated Independence Falcons 80-43 in its season home opener to start a two game winning streak under new Head Coach Dr. Will Artis. The Burros used a 33 point offensive outburst in the third quarter to take complete control of the game, tempo, and style of play on the court. Artis spoke on his team's winning performance.

