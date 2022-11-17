Read full article on original website
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA – A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during...
Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
Florida Gov. DeSantis travel expenses jump 50% as he prepares to begin next term
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to begin another term in office as Florida’s governor, his travel spending has increased more than 50%, according to a News 6 investigation. “He has made this part of his almost daily schedule,” said News 6 political analyst Dr. Jim...
EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?
OKLAHOMA CITY – A scheduled execution in Alabama that was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the execution method in 1982, including delays in finding usable veins.
Florida House to create new subcommittees, add ‘Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a plan Friday that will make changes in committees and subcommittees, including creating an Infrastructure Strategies Committee overseeing issues such as transportation, water quality and flood resilience. The plan came as lawmakers prepare to meet Tuesday in an...
Florida troopers urge safety as 2.9M expected to take Thanksgiving road trip
ORLANDO, Fla. – State agencies are working together with a message of safety as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest Florida has seen in nearly two decades. With so many people on the road, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol urge drivers to exercise care while behind the wheel.
SpaceX plans launch from Florida coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening. The launch is targeted for 9:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by...
SunRail offering extended train service on Fridays through December
ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they’re offering an extended train service on Fridays through the end of December. The new service runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, according to a press release from the FDOT. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
LIVE RADAR: Rainy, cold, breezy Sunday sets the stage for an unsettled Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday kicks off an unsettled stretch of weather leading up to Thanksgiving. Rain will continue through the morning north of Orlando and will become more widespread for the afternoon. [TRENDING: Orange County uses special event zone during Florida Classic weekend | Unsettled stretch of weather returns...
Ask Trooper Steve: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what will it cost to renew it?
CENTRAL FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. The question this week: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what...
Unsettled stretch of weather returns to Central Florida for Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday looks to be the best day for outdoor plans over the next four or so days. Clouds will go on the increase Saturday with highs climbing into the low 70s. Sunday looks to kick off an unsettled stretch heading right into Thanksgiving. Expect clouds to...
