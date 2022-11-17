ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA – A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during...
GEORGIA STATE
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?

OKLAHOMA CITY – A scheduled execution in Alabama that was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the execution method in 1982, including delays in finding usable veins.
ALABAMA STATE
click orlando

Florida House to create new subcommittees, add ‘Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a plan Friday that will make changes in committees and subcommittees, including creating an Infrastructure Strategies Committee overseeing issues such as transportation, water quality and flood resilience. The plan came as lawmakers prepare to meet Tuesday in an...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida troopers urge safety as 2.9M expected to take Thanksgiving road trip

ORLANDO, Fla. – State agencies are working together with a message of safety as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest Florida has seen in nearly two decades. With so many people on the road, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol urge drivers to exercise care while behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

SpaceX plans launch from Florida coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening. The launch is targeted for 9:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

SunRail offering extended train service on Fridays through December

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they’re offering an extended train service on Fridays through the end of December. The new service runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, according to a press release from the FDOT. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Unsettled stretch of weather returns to Central Florida for Thanksgiving week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday looks to be the best day for outdoor plans over the next four or so days. Clouds will go on the increase Saturday with highs climbing into the low 70s. Sunday looks to kick off an unsettled stretch heading right into Thanksgiving. Expect clouds to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy