Movin’ Shoes Running Club raises over $4K for NBC15′s Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Movin’ Shoes Running Club’s almost 300 members raised over $4,000 for NBC15′s Share Your Holidays food drive. Four of the club’s board members collected the donations on behalf of the club over the past two weeks. The highest-collecting winner earned the best prize of all -- jumping into the Monona Bay Sunday morning.
No curbside trash collection in Madison on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
MADISON, Wis. — If you leave your trash on the curb on Thanksgiving Day, don’t expect it to be gone the next morning. The Madison Streets Division will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, meaning crews will not collect trash, recycling, leaves or other waste. The city’s drop-off sites will also be closed. If you have a Wednesday and...
Thanksgiving meal distribution event helps feed students in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The season of giving is just around the corner. In Beloit, they’re getting a head start by helping feed those in need. Merrill Elementary School students will not be without a turkey on their dinner table this Thanksgiving thanks to their meal distribution event. School counselor Steven Jordan said he wants to create a good feeling for his students and their families.
PHOTOS: Oregon residents donate stumps and logs to animals at Henry Vilas Zoo
Village of Oregon residents partnered with American Transmission Co. (ATC), an electric systems company, to provide about 10 logs and stumps to the animals at Henry Vilas Zoo for enrichment purposes. The logs and tree stumps were installed in the habitats of seven different species, allowing them to engage in...
The entire Baraboo community is named grand marshal
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, the Baraboo community as a whole was named grand marshal of the Baraboo Christmas Lights Parade. Downtown Baraboo Inc. Manager Seth Taft said the organization offered the iconic title to the entire town because of the support the community has shown one another over the past three years.
Hilldale to host North Pole Party this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale is kicking off the holiday season with a North Pole Party this weekend!. The annual North Pole Party will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 3-6 p.m. Some of the events at the party will include:. Pose for a picture with live reindeer on...
Madison temple hosts transgender remembrance service
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A temple on Madison’s West side, Temple Beth El, hosted the Interfaith Transgender Remembrance Service less than 24 hours after a shooting in Colorado Springs. “We too, are here at a time of tragedy, and we are here at a time of difficulty,” said Rabbi...
Madison family to reunite at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On a special holiday trip, one Madison family will reunite as participants in Macy‘s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Daniel and Sharon Langer will serve as balloon handlers on Thanksgiving morning. The couple has been assigned to hold the Red Titan, a character from the popular YouTube channel “Ryan’s World”.
City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
Plane filled with 50+ dogs crash lands into the hearts of their rescuers
Dogs who survived Tuesday's plane crash on a Waukesha County golf course are getting forever homes. Some animals are going to the first responders who saved them.
Westside Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm
MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
Dane Buy Local to host holiday-themed local shopping campaign
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the holiday season approaches, Dane County officials are encouraging area residents to buy locally. Dane Buy Local’s 13th Shop Indie Local campaign highlights the importance of supporting local businesses. Executive Director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray says that more dollars spent at local businesses results in more money returning to the local economy.
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
Hairstylists give back to hometown
The owners of two local hair salons came in as a part of annual Study N’ Style event at Anderson’s library lower level. Staff from Underground Cutz and Botanica Beauty Parlour donated their time and skills to give students a chance to get their choice of any short cut style for free.
WATCH: Previewing Madison Night Market, Shine On Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Kenney from the Downtown Madison Improvement District joins Live at Four ahead of Shine On Madison and the Madison Night Market. For more information, click or tap here. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the...
11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift
Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
Experience the Epitome of Lake Living & Modern Design in This $4.3M House in Middleton, WI
The House in Middleton was designed showcasing stunning views of lake Mendota from every room, now available for sale. This home located at 4713 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 7,401 square feet of living spaces. Call Cheena Chandra – Spencer Real Estate Group – (Phone: (312) 837-1111) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Middleton.
First responders adopt dogs they rescued from Pewaukee plane crash
DELAFIELD, Wis. — On Tuesday, a plane transporting over 50 dogs to shelters in Southeastern Wisconsin from Louisiana emergency crash landed at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee. "I think we probably could have trained on plane crashes as a department 100 times, and wouldn't have gone over...
Head into the holiday season with these 4 events in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, and as we look to kick off the holiday season, there are lots of fun and festive events happening across the Madison area. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four suggestions of...
