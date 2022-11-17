ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting

By Amanda Brennan, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
 4 days ago

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When the deputies arrived at that location, they found a 34-year-old person with non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana for treatment.

Urbana High School announces e-learning for Friday

Deputies and detectives said their initial investigation indicated that a domestic dispute was happening between two members of the same family prior to the shooting. When the situation turned violent, deputies said a third family member grabbed a gun and shot the aggressor to prevent further harm.

Many neighbors close by said it’s normally a quiet neighborhood and they didn’t know the people inside very well.

“I looked out the window and saw a lot of squad cars. I immediately thought maybe it was next door cause I had heard some arguing and I had seen cop cars pull up,” Stacey Scott, a neighbor, said.

Scott said she has three young sons and was glad that they weren’t at home when it was all unfolding. She’s talked to them about neighborhood safety before.

“The family obviously needs our prayers and our thoughts with them. Things happen sometimes, things get out of control,” she added.

At this time, no arrests have been made as the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

WCIA

WCIA

