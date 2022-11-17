ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia, Ohio GOP senators weigh in on same-sex marriage bill

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HD9Om_0jEvrkBu00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Same-sex marriage has been allowed in the United States for seven years even though Congress never made it official. Now, that’s about to change. Despite years of controversy over the issue, it now has a lot of bipartisan support.

It appears that as times have changed, minds and votes have also changed along the way.

Same-sex, interracial marriage bill passes key Senate vote

Beginning in 2015, same-sex marriages were recognized in the United States after a Supreme Court ruling okayed them. But Congress has never weighed in and actually passed a law legalizing those unions. The Senate has now cleared the way for passage of a House bill to do just that. It is bipartisan with 12 Republican Senators and 46 GOP House members saying yes.

“Same sex marriage has also had a Constitutional right since 2015. Today, there are about a million same-sex households and about 60% of them are married. In the minds of most Americans, the validity of these marriages is a settled question,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R) Ohio.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia was one of 12 Republicans to join Democrats in advancing the bill.

West Virginia’s Sen. Capito a ‘yes’ on same-sex marriage test vote

“This legislation will allow those who have entered into a civil partnership since the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling… to continue to have their partnerships respected for federal benefit purposes,” Capito said. “This does not lessen the traditional sanctity of marriage or jeopardize the freedom of religious institutions.”

A final passage vote on this bill has not yet been scheduled, but that’s simply a formality as supporters now know they have enough votes to make the “Respect for Marriage Act” the law.

Comments / 42

Greg Hill
3d ago

why would people care what other people do in their bedrooms, oh that's right religious cults think they should be able to tell other people how to live, remember cast the first stone and all

Reply(1)
12
Teara Hatcher
3d ago

God doesn't dislike anyone. God loves us all. So stop Hating and let people live life. BTW LEGALIZE MARIJUANA....BE HAPPY NOT CRAPPY!!!

Reply
6
Austen Williams
3d ago

I'd much rather have my children in an environment that flys a flag supporting its state and country vs one that supports mental illness. As far as people throwing around hate at Republicans, look where YOUR DEMOCRATIC LEADER has led this country. This is just another distraction from the truth. The values and standards of this country/world have severely dropped to cater to this Alphabet soup community (LGBT) and its absolutely ridiculous that we allow them to have such a prevalent voice.

Reply(1)
5
