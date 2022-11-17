Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition
The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
wpsdlocal6.com
TVA invites public to comment on storage of coal ash at Shawnee Fossil Plant
PADUCAH — Tennessee Valley Authority staff will host a public event at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center to discuss the corrective measures assessment of the coal combustion residuals site at the Shawnee Fossil Plant. According to a release from the TVA, experts will be on-hand to answer...
wpsdlocal6.com
"Hiding in Plan Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
wpsdlocal6.com
Cram the Cruiser all week at Lake City Dollar General in Livingston County
SMITHLAND, KY — Community members are invited to donate nonperishable food items at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office cruiser parked in front of the Lake City Dollar General for the rest of this week. Donations will be dispersed through Helping Hands food pantry in Smithland, with all items benefiting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hess runs SEMO past Murray St, 52-22, share OVC title
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 317 yards and four touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship by walloping Murray State, 52-22. The Redhawks (9-2) finished the regular season with a 5-0 record in conference, tied with UT Martin, which knocked off Eastern Illinois, 34-31 in its season finale.
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ole Miss hits just enough FTs, holds off UT Martin 72-68
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Matthew Murrell scored 16 points, Myles Burns added 13 and Mississippi held off UT Martin for a 72-68 victory. KK Curry scored four points during a 12-4 run that pulled UT Martin to 70-68 with 16 seconds left. TJ Caldwell made a pair of free throws...
wvih.com
Former Candle Factory Employees File Charges
Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products. According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday. The “Charge Against Employer” accuses...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Family Service Society
The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash in Graves County Sunday night. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of KY 80 East/KY 97 and the KY 121 Bypass at 8:55 p.m. According to Kentucky State Police, Mallori Dawson, 24 of...
kbsi23.com
Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County
(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central Rebels Scrimmage vs Carlisle County
Todd County Central continued its preparations for the 2022-23 basketball season with a scrimmage against Carlisle County at Marshall County High School Saturday. Ashlyn Brown provides the photos for this YSE gallery. Todd Scrimmage vs Carlisle County.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah Public Works announces schedule changes ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is reminding community members of their planned schedule changes for garbage collection, recycling, and composting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage Collection. Garbage will not be collected on Nov. 24 or 25, the city announced in a Monday release. Thanksgiving garbage collection. City...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
wpsdlocal6.com
Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services
PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in two states
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
radionwtn.com
Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk
Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
Comments / 1