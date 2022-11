Buy Now Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides breaks loose from an Allen tackler during a game earlier this season. Sides and the Wildcats take on Highland Park in a second-round playoff matchup this week. Al Key/DRC

A pair of undefeated, state-ranked foes squaring off Friday at Ford Center at The Star with their seasons on the line.

Guyer’s Friday night showdown with Highland Park has all the makings of one of the most compelling high school football matchups in the state this week.