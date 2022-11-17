Read full article on original website
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.
Albany Police find 10-year-old who went missing
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police found Avery Grimm, 10, at about 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities said Grimm ran away from his Third Street home around 10 p.m. Sunday. When he went missing, Grimm was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants, and green boots, a police spokesperson said. Grimm was described as a Black boy, 4’10” tall with a slim build. According to police, he has dark-colored hair, which is in braids.
Albany man facing felony drug charges after crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Albany County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street. After the crash, Lindor jumped out of his car and ran, police said.
