ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police found Avery Grimm, 10, at about 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities said Grimm ran away from his Third Street home around 10 p.m. Sunday. When he went missing, Grimm was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants, and green boots, a police spokesperson said. Grimm was described as a Black boy, 4’10” tall with a slim build. According to police, he has dark-colored hair, which is in braids.

ALBANY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO