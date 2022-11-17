Why record and not intervene? Horrific video allegedly shows 25-year-old Charlotte woman being beaten shortly before dying in Mexico

Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Something Ain’t Right. Family Seeks Closure After Black Woman’s Mysterious Death During Trip to Mexico With Friends
A North Carolina woman was found dead in Mexico under mysterious circumstances that has left family members with questions. The family of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson is actively searching for answers after receiving conflicting reports about the events that took place in a villa in Cabo, according to NBC affiliate station WCBD-TV in Charleston. Robinson had reportedly gone to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to enjoy a weekend with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays.
‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Video Shows 25-Year-Old Beaten To Death While On Vacation With Friends
Details are emerging about the death of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old North Carolina woman who died on a trip to Mexico with friends.
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed
Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
Chilling final selfies of monster husband with wife on clifftop moments before he lured her to the edge & pushed her off
THESE are chilling final selfies of a monster husband with his wife on a clifftop just moments before he lured her to the edge and pushed her off. Hakan Aysal, 40 was found guilty of murdering Semra Aysal, 32, while on holiday in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey in June 2018.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
Police Saved A Girl Who Was Held Captive In A House For Years & She'd Never Seen Outside
A young girl is getting her first real taste of the outside world after spending nearly her entire life locked inside a home in Germany. The girl, 8, was rescued from a home in the German town of Attendorn, North Rhine-Westphalia, in September, thanks to an anonymous tip, according to Sauerland Kurier. Details are only now emerging about the case, and the circumstances have shocked people around the world.
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning. Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.
Texas mother shoots intruder through door while hiding in bedroom
EDINBURG, Texas — A Texas homeowner shot a man trying to get into a locked bedroom where she and her children hid. Carlos Garcia, 36, is accused of breaking into a rural Edinburg home Tuesday evening, according to KVEO-TV. Garcia allegedly entered her house through the garage and then...
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, 13, believed to have been abducted by 17-year-old in August
An Amber alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted by a 17-year-old boy over two months ago. Authorities in San Antonio issued the alert on Sunday for 13-year-old Joanna Luna, who vanished from her home on the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on 20 August. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is wanted in connection with her abduction, authorities said, more than two months after she disappeared. Joanna, who is thought to be in “great or extreme danger,” was last seen wearing black and pink Nike shorts, purple slides and a grey...
An airline apologized to a mom after letting her unaccompanied 11-year-old get off a plane alone
Norwegian Air told Insider it had used another airline to operate some flights in the summer and had failed to "live up" to expectations.
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
