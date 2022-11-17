Why record and not intervene? Horrific video allegedly shows 25-year-old Charlotte woman being beaten shortly before dying in Mexico

An Amber alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted by a 17-year-old boy over two months ago. Authorities in San Antonio issued the alert on Sunday for 13-year-old Joanna Luna, who vanished from her home on the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on 20 August. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is wanted in connection with her abduction, authorities said, more than two months after she disappeared. Joanna, who is thought to be in “great or extreme danger,” was last seen wearing black and pink Nike shorts, purple slides and a grey...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO