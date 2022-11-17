ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

By Sarah Szilagy, Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thnVG_0jEvrN5J00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law.

A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a simply majority to requiring at least 60 percent of the vote. Dubbed the “Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment,” its official supporters said in a press release it is designed to help “protect the Ohio Constitution from continued abuse by special interests and out-of-state activists.”

“If you don’t think your idea is broadly popular enough to muster 60 percent vote of the people, then really you should not consider bringing it to the ballot,” LaRose said at a press conference Thursday.

Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car

The proposed amendment wouldn’t affect all constitutional amendments that make it to ballot — ones initiated via a two-thirds vote by Ohio’s General Assembly would still pass with a simple majority of voters. It also wouldn’t affect initiated statutes, citizen-proposed legislation like one to legalize recreational marijuana that will likely be slated for voters’ review in 2023.

Dennis Willard from We Are Ohio, a citizen-led coalition focused on workers’ rights, called the proposed amendment an attempt to weaken Ohioans’ votes.

“I believe it’s a power grab,” Willard said. “They want to take the power away from the voters and control everything. That’s what this is.”

According to a Secretary of State press release, there have been 16 petition-based constitutional amendments on Ohio ballots since 2000. Five amendments passed, three of which had at least 60 percent of the vote.

LaRose said the proposed amendment would bolster “compromise and consensus-building,” two things he said ought to be present when considering changes to Ohio’s constitution. But other politicians disagree that his proposed amendment is the solution.

Settlement reached in Dr. Husel’s civil lawsuits with families of dead patients

“Once again, Republicans want to change the rules to increase their own stranglehold on power,” Ohio House Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said in a statement. “This is an attempt to erase the voices of Ohio voters and intentionally create barriers between citizens and their democracy.”

State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) agreed with Russo, saying in a statement that the proposal and other actions by Republican state officials amount to attempts to weaken opposition voices at a time when “issues like workers’ rights, voters’ rights, and abortion rights” are on voters’ minds.

“The reckless arrogance of an unchecked GOP supermajority is on full display,” Sweeney said. “It’s difficult to imagine being so afraid of the popular will when they already have such a rigged monopoly on power.”

Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why

Nine other states have supermajorities for petition-based constitutional amendments: Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Nebraska, Mississippi, Wyoming and Florida. LaRose said he hopes the state legislature approves the amendment during its lame-duck session.

If approved, the amendment would be on ballots in May — and require a simple majority to pass.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 55

Thinking It Through ?
3d ago

Republicans don’t care what the people want but only what they want. And their sheep will gladly give away our rights and freedoms to the republican Nazis

Reply(14)
34
Dave P
3d ago

America is getting exactly what they voted for. It’s sad that so many have given their lives in the name of freedom because it’s disappearing fast.

Reply
25
Bo Frye
3d ago

so once again republicans keep sliding towards authoritarianism and conservatives are just sitting there say " this is fine." 🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply(1)
23
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments. Receiving its first hearing Tuesday was House Bill 631, or the COVID-19 Health Care Professional-Patient Relationship Protection Act, which would protect the use of drugs not […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Republicans dominated Ohio’s elections again. What makes the Buckeye State so different from Michigan and Pennsylvania?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio might share a border with Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the 2022 midterm election showed the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors. Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office, including for governor and U.S. Senate while adding to their existing supermajorities...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Republicans use lame-duck session to push voting laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are two bills and one House resolution that could change Ohio’s election laws. The pieces of legislation are moving through this lame-duck session and could be passed as soon as next month. On Monday, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, ACLU of Ohio, and the organization All Voting is […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Legal expert, voter advocates slam Ohio GOP plan to make citizen ballot initiatives harder to pass

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio Republicans introduced a new resolution Thursday that purposely makes it more difficult […] The post Legal expert, voter advocates slam Ohio GOP plan to make citizen ballot initiatives harder to pass appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is closing the once-yawning polling gap with former President Trump as he inches closer to a 2024 White House bid. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with The Hill on Monday put DeSantis’s growing strength into stark relief: Since last month, the Florida governor’s standing in a hypothetical […]
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022

It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

After tough election, Ohio Democrats chart course for 2024

Rep. Tim Ryan saw only one pathway to beating J.D. Vance and overcoming Republicans' advantage in the U.S. Senate race. Seeking to attract centrist and right-leaning voters, Ryan dissed fellow Democrats, aligned with former President Trump's policies and finished the campaign trail at a shooting range.The result: Ryan did narrow the gap from Trump's eight-point win in 2020 — by little more than a single percentage point.The Ohio Democratic Party faces a grim reality following its latest electoral drubbing.Why it matters: A state once famous as a purple bellwether is now firmly red and has been all but abandoned by...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching

According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy