FinTech WeLab Considers $250M Funding Round for APAC Expansion
Hong Kong-based lending FinTech WeLab is reportedly considering a new funding round that could value the company at about $2 billion. The company hopes to raise $200 million to $250 million during the round to accelerate its growth and has sought input from new and existing investors, Bloomberg reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing unnamed sources.
sticky.io Appoints WooCommerce Veteran Spencer Watts as CFO
Subscription commerce platform provider sticky.io has appointed Spencer Watts as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Watts moves to the company from WooCommerce, where he served as both CFO and chief operating officer (COO) and increased profitability, strengthened financial operations and helped raise investments, sticky.io said Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a press release.
Bladex Joins TradeAssets to Boost Access to Trade Finance in Latam
Panama-based multinational bank Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) has become the first bank in Latin America to join Dubai-headquartered Fintech Innovations International DMCC’s TradeAssets platform. By partnering with TradeAssets, which is an eMarketplace for financial institutions (FIs) that helps banks in emerging markets gain access to trade finance...
Report: GloriFi Fails to Find Funding for ‘Anti-Woke’ Banking
GloriFi, a Texas startup that billed itself as a conservative alternative to “woke” Wall Street firms, is reportedly closing its doors. The company has laid off most of its workers and informed them it is shutting down, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Nov. 21), citing sources close to the matter and internal emails.
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride
At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
B2B Marketplace Operators Offer Credit to Keep African SMBs Liquid
A wave of platforms that enable digital sales and procurement are revolutionizing the way African companies do business, contributing to an all-round more efficient trading system and helping to eliminate frictions that have long-plagued traditional supply chains. Increasingly, these platforms are not just middlemen connecting buyers to sellers; they find...
40% of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Will Use Financing to Make Holiday Happen
With 15 million consumers — close to 6% of the United States population — sitting out holiday gift buying this year, roughly 40% will use financing tools to put gifts under the tree. That’s according to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: Holiday Shopping Edition,” a PYMNTS and...
PYMNTS
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Vagaro and Certegy Partner on BNPL for Beauty and Wellness Businesses
Business management platform Vagaro and automated clearing house (ACH) payments and risk management company Certegy have partnered on a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution that will allows beauty, wellness and fitness businesses to offer payment installment options to their clients. With the new Vagaro Pay Later service, consumers can...
Lawsuit in England Alleges Crypto Lender Nexo Prevented Withdrawals
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo is being sued in England by investors who claim the company prevented them from withdrawing assets worth $126 million in March 2021 and then said it would allow them to do so if they sold some of the assets — their Nexo tokens — to Nexo at a 60% discount.
Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace
Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
DoorDash Looks to Office Events to Deliver Growth to its B2B Unit
As food delivery aggregators look to drive spending with consumers and businesses alike, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, is setting its sights on workplaces’ corporate event spending. The company announced Thursday (Nov. 17) a partnership with coworking space provider WeWork to be the exclusive delivery provider for...
SBF’s ‘Big Dumb Game’ Leaves ‘Worse than Enron’ Cleanup For CEO
By most accounts, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the ex-CEO of what only weeks ago was the third largest crypto exchange in the world, has precipitated a moment in the cryptocurrency industry comparable to 2008’s financial crisis. Meanwhile, SBF continues to offer varnished insights of the implosion to hand-picked reporters on...
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
False Declines Drop When Merchants and Issuers Show a Little Trust
Card declines are known to blast off during peak shopping seasons, the winter gifting holidays topping the list, and the pernicious problem of false declines is a fixable part of this problem that cost merchants and issuers an estimated $440 billion in 2021. PYMNTS spoke with Jaime Howard, vice president...
UK Pushes to Legally Protect Access to In-Person Banking Services
As it currently stands, the proposed Financial Services and Markets Bill in the U.K. will give the Treasury and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) a new mandate to protect access to cash services across the country. The new legislation is deemed important because bank branches and ATMs in the U.K. have...
FTX Considers Sale as Top 50 Creditors Seek $3.1B
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its top 50 creditors close to $3.1 billion and is reportedly considering either a sale or reorganization. Meanwhile, FTX’s new CEO — who recently said he’d never seen a company so poorly run — painted a slightly rosier picture of the exchange’s subsidiaries after beginning a strategic review of the firm’s assets, the Financial Times reported Saturday (Nov. 19).
Pomelo Taps Galileo to Power Global Credit Remittances for Families
Galileo Financial Technologies has teamed with money transfer company Pomelo to add its API-enabled technology to the Pomelo card. The company said in a news release that the card lets families in the U.S. build and extend credit access abroad without racking up costly remittance fees. The release cites figures...
