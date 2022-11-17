Massive car fire sends plumes of smoke through Hudson Yards
There were some scary moments in Hudson Yards after a car fire sent plumes of smoke rising. It happened near 10th Avenue and West 33rd Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday. The car was parked on a side street at the time. No one was injured. An investigation into what sparked the fire is underway. ALSO READ | Remains of fallen WWII soldier from NYC make journey home 75+ years later
