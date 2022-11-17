ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Massive car fire sends plumes of smoke through Hudson Yards

 4 days ago

There were some scary moments in Hudson Yards after a car fire sent plumes of smoke rising.

It happened near 10th Avenue and West 33rd Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

The car was parked on a side street at the time.

No one was injured.

An investigation into what sparked the fire is underway.

