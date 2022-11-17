Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town
Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
Bucks County Man Transforms His Front Yard Into a Professionally-Made Model Rail Yard
A Bucks County man has turned his front yard into a full scaler model train rail yard. Video editor Lyndsey Teague documented the fun project for 6ABC Action News. From a creative hobby to a professional setup, Tony, of Upper Bucks County, got his first train set when he was 11. He said he was hooked ever since.
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Shares RDC News About Holiday Lighting on the Riverfront’s Riverwalk
Mayor Mike Purzycki today congratulated Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) Executive Director Megan McGlinchey and her team for a new holiday feature that will brighten up the Wilmington Riverfront even more! The City is pleased to share the news release below from the RDC as it unveils the plans for Riverbright Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
Water main break flooding North Philadelphia street
A water main break in North Philadelphia has sent water gushing into the street.
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
delaware.gov
City Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022 for the Thanksgiving Holiday
City Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24th & Friday, November 25th for the Thanksgiving Holiday:. City of New Castle Public Works Department Holiday Schedule:. There will be a CITY-WIDE RECYCLE PICK-UP on Wednesday, November 23rd. There will be NO YARD WASTE PICK-UP on Wednesday, November 24th. There will...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition
On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
WGMD Radio
Two-Vehicle Accident in Felton Area
A two-vehicle accident has occurred in Felton in the area of Plymouth Road and South Dupont Highway. Injuries are being reported with a MEDEVAC request. WGMD will have more information as it becomes available.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
WBOC
Townsend Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
njurbannews.com
Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton
Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop
The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is designed to help stem the shocking decline in ... Read More
Firefighters Injured Falling Through Floor Battling Cecil County Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling through the floor of a Cecil County home while battling a tricky blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville were...
