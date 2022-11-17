ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town

Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News. The community located at 800 Horseshoe Pike will include a fitness center, community club house, a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Shares RDC News About Holiday Lighting on the Riverfront’s Riverwalk

Mayor Mike Purzycki today congratulated Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) Executive Director Megan McGlinchey and her team for a new holiday feature that will brighten up the Wilmington Riverfront even more! The City is pleased to share the news release below from the RDC as it unveils the plans for Riverbright Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

5 festive holiday places to drink, dine

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition

On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Two-Vehicle Accident in Felton Area

A two-vehicle accident has occurred in Felton in the area of Plymouth Road and South Dupont Highway. Injuries are being reported with a MEDEVAC request. WGMD will have more information as it becomes available.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Townsend Man Killed in Smyrna Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- A Townsend man was killed in a crash Friday morning after he ran off the road and hit a tree. Delaware State Police say that a black 2015 Dodge Journey was going northbound on DuPont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road around 9 a.m. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted to the right and ran off the roadway. The car continued off the road until it hit a tree, where it spun before coming to a stop.
SMYRNA, DE
njurbannews.com

Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton

Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
TRENTON, NJ

