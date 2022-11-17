Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
YMCA Essence Legacy Performing Arts program expands, aims to keep kids safe
The YMCA Essence Legacy Performing Arts program is growing. The Essence Legacy program started six years ago with 16 kids. Now, it has about 90 performers being introduced to the arts and performing arts - including adding step, majorette, color guard and cheerleading into the percussion and drill team mix.
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar prepares for grand opening in downtown Wilmington
World-class chefs are bringing a so-called “game-changer” to the Wilmington culinary scene. The Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar is set to open this month in downtown Wilmington – the 12,000-square-foot collective marries sophisticated fast-casual dining with a vibrant indoor-outdoor space catered to all kinds of food lovers.
Black musicians, artists across Philadelphia eligible for $125K in grants
The Black Music City project supports Black artists in the region who aren’t receiving the funding needed to create their art. Grant applications are open until Jan. 10, 2023.
Cape Gazette
Big Fish Ball benefits student basic needs closets Nov. 19
For the second year, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will join the Big Fish Charitable Foundation to raise money for the Delaware Department of Education Basic Needs Closets program at the second annual Big Fish Ball, set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hyatt Place on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years
An unassuming corner shop in Historic New Castle will start celebrating its 140th anniversary — and its five generations of owners — on Small Business Saturday. The colorful history of Bridgewater Jewelers starts with an English immigrant who lost a leg in a wood-chopping accident as a child. It goes on to encompass a grandson who committed suicide in the ... Read More
CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop
The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is designed to help stem the shocking decline in ... Read More
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
West Chester’s QVC Goes Hallmark with Film Release of ‘Holly and the Hot Chocolate’
West Chester’s flagship shopping network QVC is making a wintry debut in the holiday movie scene, competing with the likes of made-for-television moguls like Hallmark and Lifetime, writes Dan Snierson for Entertainment Weekly. Holly and the Hot Chocolate follows a cosmopolitan film critic named Holly — played by the...
Friends of Clark Park is collecting community input for a new ‘Master Plan,’ though residents say they don’t want major changes
Clark Park, a favorite West Philadelphia public space, may be seeing some changes in the future. Friends of Clark Park, a local volunteer organization, is coordinating a new “Master Plan” for the park. Board President Andrew Bowers, West Philadelphia resident of 20 years, says the plan will be...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County. Project W is “a women’s giving circle that harnesses the power of collective giving to address the...
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Shoppers look to save money on Thanksgiving dinner as prices skyrocket
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a turkey is up 17% from last year. But if you want to switch it up, beef and veal prices are actually down 3.6% compared to a year ago.
