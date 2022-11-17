ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

kswo.com

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Waurika man jailed on charges of rape

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
WAURIKA, OK
kswo.com

LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Police seek teen for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
102.3 The Bull

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

One injured in pin-in wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night. That’s according to the Lawton Police Department. It happened just before midnight at I-44 and Rogers Lane. Officers found one person dead at the scene, while another went to the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic. Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners...
LAWTON, OK

