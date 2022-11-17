Read full article on original website
Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
According to police, the victim stated multiple times, "Why the [expletive] did you take my vehicle?"
kswo.com
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
Man convicted of new charge of improper photos in stores
A man who took clandestine photos of women in stores has been convicted on his latest charge of improper invasive recording and has his probation for a previous conviction revoked.
Repeat shoplifter asks for bond reduction, pleads guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with dozens of past theft and shoplifting charges first files to have her bonds reduced on her latest charges so she can get out of jail, then pleads guilty and is released on probation. Chelsea Hoyt, who police say with an accomplice has plagued local merchants for years with […]
Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WFPD looking for answers in gun shop burglary
Seven years ago, almost to the day, Texoma Armory was the victim of an aggravated robbery where the owner was shot five times.
kswo.com
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
Man who terrorized woman for driving slow pleads guilty
A man who terrified a Wichita Falls woman by blocking her car and pointing a gun at her because he apparently thought she was driving too slow pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
kswo.com
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
2nd man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on Sheppard Access
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A second man charged with chasing and firing shots at another car on Sheppard Access Road last year pleads guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Luis Serna accepted his plea deal for eight years probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alfredo Espinoza accepted a plea deal on November 1 on […]
Police seek teen for aggravated robbery
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line
A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
“Just take my child, ’cause I’m a terrible parent” mom tells cops after she is arrested for allegedly abandoning baby
A search for the mother of a 6-month-old baby left in the care of an intoxicated man who said he did not know what to do with him ends with the mother telling police to "Just take my child, 'cause I'm a terrible mother."
newschannel6now.com
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
kswo.com
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night. That’s according to the Lawton Police Department. It happened just before midnight at I-44 and Rogers Lane. Officers found one person dead at the scene, while another went to the...
kswo.com
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic. Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners...
