Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Investigators reveal likely cause of fiery condo explosion in Gaithersburg
Investigators have revealed the likely cause of a fiery explosion last week at a Gaithersburg condominium complex.
WUSA9
Maryland realtor claims squatters are living in clients' home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story, a bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
rockvillenights.com
4 cars stolen near Congressional Plaza in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the thefts of four vehicles from residential parking lots and garages early yesterday morning, November 20, 2022, near Congressional Plaza off Rockville Pike. Three vehicles were reported stolen in the 1600 block of E. Jefferson Street. A fourth vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of Congressional Lane.
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
foxbaltimore.com
The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
Skeletal remains of teenage girl found in wooded area of Prince George's County
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The remains of a teenage girl, who was last seen in September, was found in a wooded area of Takoma Park, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. The skeletal remains were discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in...
Wbaltv.com
Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Two of the businesses are located in the Belvedere neighborhood, including Mario's Original Pizza and Pasta and across the street at Pizza Mart. Two other businesses were hit in the 6300 block of York Road, including Five Guys...
Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Neighborhood reflects after Montgomery County apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Vinod Mishra could only stare at his first-floor condominium through a fence at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex two days after an explosion tore through the building. “It’s sad to see it in this shape,” Mishra said. There appears to be no damage to the building that stands two […]
Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0