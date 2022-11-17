Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County
Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
630 WMAL
Police: Suicidal Man Set Off Condo Explosion that Injured 14
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A fiery explosion that injured more than a dozen people at a Maryland condominium building was ignited by a resident who intended to kill himself and died in the blast, police said. Authorities found the 36-year-old man’s body in the rubble of his unit in...
Skeletal remains of teenage girl found in wooded area of Prince George's County
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The remains of a teenage girl, who was last seen in September, was found in a wooded area of Takoma Park, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. The skeletal remains were discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Audit Identifies ‘Major Gaps’ In Montgomery County Police Data Collection
A two-year audit of the Montgomery County Police Department identified “major gaps” in the department’s data collection systems, finding the county’s process for tracking and analyzing use-of-force and crisis intervention “woefully inadequate.”. “The Department has the potential and an opportunity to become a data-driven organization...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland. Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
Comments / 0