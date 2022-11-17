ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

NBC Washington

Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County

Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
GERMANTOWN, MD
630 WMAL

Police: Suicidal Man Set Off Condo Explosion that Injured 14

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A fiery explosion that injured more than a dozen people at a Maryland condominium building was ignited by a resident who intended to kill himself and died in the blast, police said. Authorities found the 36-year-old man’s body in the rubble of his unit in...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland.  Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

