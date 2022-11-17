ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

DA: Officer placed on leave following Industry man's death

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06USyy_0jEvqbM000

CENTER TWP. - A local police officer is on administrative leave as Pennsylvania State Police investigate his role in the recent death of 48-year-old Ken Vinyard.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said in a Thursday news release that the Center Township officer in question was placed on administrative leave shortly after the Nov. 6 incident in Center Township's Walmart parking lot.

The officer has yet to be publicly identified by investigators or the Center Township Police Department, but will remain on leave until the investigation is complete, Lozier said, noting the investigation is "largely complete."

Investigators have not yet determined a cause and manner of death for Vinyard, Lozier said. An autopsy has been conducted, but Lozier said lab and toxicology results would not be available for "several weeks" and "do not come back for an average of six to eight weeks."

"This delay must be frustrating to the public, but this is the normal course for forensic lab results," Lozier said. "This is not television. No determination of the cause of death, or the manner of death, may be made until the investigation by the coroner is complete."

Witnesses say Vinyard was killed by an off-duty police officer while helping a shooting victim in the parking lot of Center Township's Walmart Plaza. Attorney Joel Sansone, the lawyer representing Vinyard's family, said Vinyard was killed after the plainclothes officer forced him to the ground unprompted, causing him to hit his head. He died at a Beaver County hospital shortly after.

Vinyard's family has ordered an independent autopsy.

Lozier in a statement criticized the conversation surrounding Vinyard's death, saying he wished to "re-state what has happened and what will happen."

"Sadly, in spite of releases by the Center Township Police Department, the State Police, and my office, speculation has run rampant," Lozier said.

Officials from the Center Township Police Department have not commented on the incident, but released a statement that read, "The Township of Center and the Center Township Police Department offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Kenneth Vinyard. This matter is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police."

In a Nov. 9 release from the Pennsylvania State Police, investigators indicated that an off-duty officer was in the area to respond to the shooting and used force on Vinyard. The release states that as a result of this use of force, Vinyard impacted the pavement and lost consciousness. It also states that Vinyard was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Once a determination is made regarding Vinyard's cause of death, Lozier said the case will be handed to an "outside, objective agency" to make the determination on the use of force.

"We ask that the community be patient so that we can do this right," Lozier said. "All of Beaver County wants this process to be done carefully and for justice to be done."

Comments / 6

Jen waterhouse
3d ago

I am anxiously waiting for his arrest. it's a damn shame that we have to be leary of the very people who are supposed to protect us!

Reply
4
sweetp love
3d ago

If he wanted to be a super cop why didn't he go after the shooter and not someone that was trying to be helpful, release his name and they should be getting a toxicology report on the cop...why shouldn't his name be released...

Reply
2
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren police say Farrell man fatally shot by 17-year-old

Police have released the identity of a man who they say was shot, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy, during a meeting to buy, sell or trade a cell phone. According to a police report, 37-year-old Brice Hilton of Farrell, Pennsylvania was shot to death by Gavin Roberts, 17, of Warren at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive SE at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
FARRELL, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tires Stolen From South Heights Man

(South Heights, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that someone stole two tires valued at $200.00 from a South Heights man. Troopers said in a release that someone stole the tires sometime between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday November 5, 2022 from a location along Jordan Street in South Heights. Police are asking anyone with information to notify them at the State Police Barracks in Beaver.
BEAVER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Shooting Animals With BB Gun

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man has been accused of shooting animals with a BB gun. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old William E. Hughes III in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 15.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Salineville man appeals sentence for running down teen bicyclist

A Salineville man has filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence for the hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. Back in October, a jury in Lisbon found 65-year-old Donald White guilty of two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
SALINEVILLE, OH
explore venango

Police: Woman Charged for Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges for allegedly harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area. According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, November 14:
EMLENTON, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy