FHP: Motorcycle rider died early Thursday in crash east of Ocala

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES — A motorcycle rider traveling along Maricamp Road died when he was ejected from the bike early Thursday.

The death was the second traffic fatality in Marion County in two days, and the 82nd of the year recorded by the Florida Highway Patrol. Last year, the agency said, 80 people were killed in traffic crashes in unincorporated Marion.

Troopers said the victim was riding southbound on Maricamp in the right lane when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Fatality near North Marion Middle School:One dead, four others, including two kids, hurt in two-vehicle crash

Maricamp Road:Silver Springs Shores man, 80, hit and killed by a car when crossing Maricamp Road on foot

Crash on SR 40 East:Head-on collision on State Road 40 East kills one, seriously injures two others

Authorities said the motorcycle veered off the road and onto the west grassy shoulder. From there, the bike went into a ditch, then airborne. While in the air, the rider was thrown from the motorcycle.

FHP officials said the motorcycle continued moving and eventually stopped on the right side of the railroad tracks. The rider, identified only as a 45-year-old man from Silver Springs Shores, ended up on the west grassy shoulder.

Officials said a passerby saw the motorcycle and notified law enforcement officers. The crash occurred approximately a mile south of Hickory Road. Troopers believe the single-vehicle wreck took place some time before 6 a.m.

State investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com