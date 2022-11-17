ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FHP: Motorcycle rider died early Thursday in crash east of Ocala

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMRy5_0jEvqXly00

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES — A motorcycle rider traveling along Maricamp Road died when he was ejected from the bike early Thursday.

The death was the second traffic fatality in Marion County in two days, and the 82nd of the year recorded by the Florida Highway Patrol. Last year, the agency said, 80 people were killed in traffic crashes in unincorporated Marion.

Troopers said the victim was riding southbound on Maricamp in the right lane when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Fatality near North Marion Middle School:One dead, four others, including two kids, hurt in two-vehicle crash

Maricamp Road:Silver Springs Shores man, 80, hit and killed by a car when crossing Maricamp Road on foot

Crash on SR 40 East:Head-on collision on State Road 40 East kills one, seriously injures two others

Authorities said the motorcycle veered off the road and onto the west grassy shoulder. From there, the bike went into a ditch, then airborne. While in the air, the rider was thrown from the motorcycle.

FHP officials said the motorcycle continued moving and eventually stopped on the right side of the railroad tracks. The rider, identified only as a 45-year-old man from Silver Springs Shores, ended up on the west grassy shoulder.

Officials said a passerby saw the motorcycle and notified law enforcement officers. The crash occurred approximately a mile south of Hickory Road. Troopers believe the single-vehicle wreck took place some time before 6 a.m.

State investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mycbs4.com

Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County

Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Road closures in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend. Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow. Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues. Here is a full list of closures that...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy