The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Price Tumbles; More Than 50% of Bitcoin Addresses Are Now in Loss

Valkyrie CIO Steven McClurg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as it sinks below $16,000 and on-chain data shows most addresses holding BTC are losing money. Plus, reactions to Coinbase, MicroStrategy and other bonds tanking in the continued fallout of crypto exchange FTX.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Holders Selling At Large Losses, Is Final Capitulation Here?

On-chain information reveals Bitcoin holders have been promoting at giant losses on the extent of earlier bottoms, suggesting that the ultimate capitulation for the cycle could also be right here. Bitcoin 7-Day MA aSOPR Has Sharply Gone Down Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?

Bitcoin is arguably the best store of value in the digital world. The argument for Bitcoin as a hedge for inflation has fallen apart. Given that Bitcoin trades more like a speculative asset than anything else, I doubt it can reach $1 million. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whales are ‘Rapidly’ Accumulating $ETH As Crypto Prices Drop, Says Analytics Firm

Ethereum ($ETH) whale and shark addresses are reportedly “rapidly” accumulating the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at a time in which cryptocurrency prices have taken a bearish turn. According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum wallets with between 100 and 100,000 $ETH in their wallets have been increasing...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
coinchapter.com

Mt. Gox Fiasco Shows Bitcoin Will Champion FTX Exchange FUD

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The recent failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has triggered another problem in the crypto space concerning the future of Bitcoin and other digital assets in the industry. In detail, the FTX collapse was just another tragic event in the crypto space this year, which has...
Motley Fool

Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?

The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Slips Below $16k As Older Whales Show Signs Of Dumping

On-chain data shows signs of dumping from the Bitcoin whales as the price of the crypto dips below $16k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a large amount of dormant coins seem to have moved recently.

