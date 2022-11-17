Read full article on original website
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
Georgia State Patrol: Get ready for high-traffic Thanksgiving travel period
Macon, GA. (WGXA)- State and local law enforcement officers say prepare for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period on Georgia highways and roads. Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division plan to patrol state roadways in full force during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that runs from 6 p.m. Wed., Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Sun, Nov. 27.
A middle Georgia baker is baking his way onto the Food Network
UNADILLA, Ga. (WGXA)- One local middle Georgian has made his way to the Food Network. Unadilla, Georgia is getting nationwide attention thanks to local Corey Jones being on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. He's among four contestants who could win the title of cookie champion and 10,000 dollars. I...
Peyton Anderson Foundation grants $50K to Museum of Aviation STEM Academy
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peyton Anderson Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Museum of Aviation Foundation's National STEM Academy to support the elementary students and teachers in the Bibb County School System. The money will go to the STEM Academy's On-The-Go Science Show programs and the...
Decatur man dies in crash in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dekalb County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212 in Jasper County. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, 41-year-old Lanza Smith of Decatur was traveling westbound on GA 212 and lost control of his vehicle in a curve, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway.
Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
Man shot in Cordele over the weekend
UPDATE: 11:25 A.M. -- This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. According to a Facebook post from the Cordele Police Department, 22-year-old Carsaveon "Quez" Harvey has died from multiple gunshot wounds, despite life-saving measures. At this time, no arrests have been made. CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man...
Monroe County Deputies looking for entering auto suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County Deputies are asking for the community's help in identifying an entering autos suspect. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the person in this picture was entering vehicles at the Cross Creek Subdivision at around 2:45 this morning. This...
Gas prices take steep drop in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, you may want to go ahead and fill up as gas prices have hit a sharp drop in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in the Midstate has fallen 11.5 cents to an average price per gallon of $2.98 as of Sunday. That's over 16 cents lower than this time last month as well as this time last year.
GBI investigating shooting death in Sparta
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County after deputies found a Sparta man shot dead in the street. The discovery came after the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a person who was lying in the road shot. When deputies arrived,...
