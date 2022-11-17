MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're getting ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving, you may want to go ahead and fill up as gas prices have hit a sharp drop in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in the Midstate has fallen 11.5 cents to an average price per gallon of $2.98 as of Sunday. That's over 16 cents lower than this time last month as well as this time last year.

MACON, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO