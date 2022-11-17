ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Death of Phoenix family of 5 being investigated as murder-suicide, police say

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5rgu_0jEvponE00

The five people found dead Wednesday morning at a Phoenix home have been identified Thursday as a family with small children, including two babies, and police are investigating the father, who also died, as the suspect.

Marla Hudgens, 40, and her three children, Christopher, 3, Gwen, 6 months, and Faye, 6 months, were among the dead in the home near Seventh and Northern avenues, according to Phoenix police. Husband and father, Jasen Hudgens, 44, is thought to have killed his family before taking his own life by shooting himself, police said.

Police found through their investigation that there were open propane tanks inside the home and a gas line was not attached to a kitchen appliance, police said. On Wednesday, police said there was a presence of gas in the home.

The mother and three children showed "obvious signs of trauma," police said on Thursday.

The official cause of death for all five, however, has not been disclosed by police.

"Details about what led up to the incident are still under investigation," read a statement from police on Thursday.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father showed up unannounced to their home.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
AVONDALE, AZ
12 News

Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said. Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale. Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert man sentenced to 33 months for unlicensed firearm dealing

PHOENIX — A man from Gilbert was sentenced to 33 months in prison last month after previously pleading guilty to dealing firearms without a license. Chris Oliver, 24, was indicted for buying guns at Arizona stores to resell them illegally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
GILBERT, AZ
oregontoday.net

Fentanyl Discovered During Traffic Stop, Nov. 21

On November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped a passenger car for failure to drive within its lane of travel on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 227 south of Albany. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to search, which was granted by the occupants of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper located five large plastic bags, approximately 12 lbs., of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jose Manuel Gonzalez Obeso (22) and the passenger was identified as Carla Joanna Castillo Arce (18) both from Scottsdale, Arizona. Both subjects were released after being interviewed about their involvement and charges will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative), Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration – Salem Resident Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – Portland Office. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
ALBANY, OR
ABC 15 News

Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nativenewsonline.net

17 Arrested for Violent Crimes Committed on the San Carlos Reservation

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, based in Phoenix, Ariz. announced on Wednesday, November 16 the indictment of 17 individuals on a variety of federal crimes committed on the San Carlos Indian Reservation that include arson, aggravated assault, firearms violations, domestic violence assaults, assault against an officer, child abuse, sexual assault, kidnapping, manslaughter, and murder.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy