Cleveland, OH

Prosecutors: CLE man mailed 4 lbs. of fentanyl pills

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

AKRON (WJW) — A Cleveland man is headed to prison for more than 12 years after pleading guilty to mailing nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills that he intended to distribute.

Larrie Ladell Campbell, 35, of Cleveland, mailed the package from a Phoenix, Arizona, post office to Cleveland, prosecutors said in a Thursday news release . Inside were 2.2 kilograms (4.9 pounds) of counterfeit pills — or “pressed” pills — containing fentanyl.

Investigators determined Campbell was the package’s owner and that he had mailed the package from Phoenix, then traveled to Cleveland to retrieve it.

Campbell pleaded guilty in July to interstate travel in aid of racketeering and attempted possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 16, in federal court to a total of 151 months in prison.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case alongside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the latter of which has, with help from law enforcement agencies, seized more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills between May 23 and Sept. 8.

In 2021, the agency seized more than 20 million pills, according to a release .

“Across the country, fentanyl is devastating families and communities, and we know that violent, criminal drug cartels bear responsibility for this crisis,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland is quoted in a news release from the DEA. “The Justice Department, including the extraordinary professionals of the DEA, is working to disrupt and dismantle the operations of these cartels, remove deadly fentanyl from our communities, and save Americans’ lives.”

