Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Bitcoin Holders Selling At Large Losses, Is Final Capitulation Here?
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin holders have been promoting at giant losses on the extent of earlier bottoms, suggesting that the ultimate capitulation for the cycle could also be right here. Bitcoin 7-Day MA aSOPR Has Sharply Gone Down Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin value is trending to the draw back and appears on monitor to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is dealing with the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. As soon as the world’s second-largest crypto buying and selling platform, the corporate filed for chapter safety.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s value misplaced its all-time excessive as value struggled to interrupt above $17,000. BTC’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s value appears to be like weak as the value struggles to carry above...
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) choppy pattern continues. Here is why the next breakout could be catastrophic
Since breaking under $19,000, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been unable to get better to the essential psychological degree. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades barely above $16,000, the extent it bottomed at post-FTX collapse. It’s practically two weeks now, and the worth of BTC has been consolidating at this yearly low. Can it get better within the subsequent few days?
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value is slowly shifting decrease in direction of $15,500. BTC stays at a threat of extra losses except it settles above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin began a contemporary decline beneath the $16,500 and $16,400 ranges. The value is buying and selling beneath $16,500 and the 100 hourly easy...
astaga.com
Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder
Information reveals Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to develop into the change with the biggest Bitcoin reserve available in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Change Binance Has Shot Up Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has develop into the biggest BTC reserve holder for...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Plunges, Why ETH Could Soon Dive Below $1,000
Ethereum traded beneath the $1,150 assist in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is gaining bearish momentum and may dive beneath the $1,000 assist zone. Ethereum remained in a bearish zone beneath the $1,150 and $1,120 assist ranges. The worth is now buying and selling beneath $1,150 and the 100...
astaga.com
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The expansion of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges through the years displays the trade’s evolution. Exchanges have been essentially the most essential companies supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. As well as, the exchanges, led by the highest figures within the trade, home a lot of the iconic manufacturers within the crypto ecosystem.
astaga.com
Here’s Why Ethereum Is Not Out Of The Woods Yet
Ethereum has been seeing some vital draw back popping out of the weekend. This was triggered by the FTX hacker, who at present holds lots of of hundreds of ETH, dumping a few of these cash for Bitcoin over the weekend. After dumping round 10,000 ETH, the digital asset had dumped greater than 7%, as a lot of buyers proceed monitoring the pockets.
astaga.com
Ethereum Struggles To Hold Above $1,000 As Bears Push Harder; Will Price Go Lower?
ETH’s value misplaced its demand zone as the value struggled to interrupt above $1,250. ETH’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. ETH’s value appears weak as the value struggles to carry above $1,100, with...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Tumbles Down, What’s The Reason Behind The Decline?
The crypto market has not too long ago witnessed completely different shades of occasions, impacting a number of property negatively, akin to Ethereum. The collapse of the FTX crypto trade remains to be inflicting many downtrends available in the market. The general worth development available in the market has maintained a southward transfer past expectations.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin value prolonged losses and retested the $15,800 help. BTC might proceed to maneuver down in the direction of the $15,000 and $14,000 ranges. Bitcoin began a recent decline beneath the $16,000 and $15,800 ranges. The worth is buying and selling beneath $16,400 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common.
astaga.com
Bitcoin could slip below $16k as market losses nearly $40 billion
The cryptocurrency market has began the week in a unfavorable method, with costs of most cash down by greater than 4% within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin, the world’s main cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming over the previous couple of hours. The price of Bitcoin is down by greater than 3% within the final 24 hours and is now buying and selling at round $16,071 per coin.
astaga.com
XRP Holds Gains While Crypto Market Plummets Badly
XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, continues to carry positive aspects regardless of the market downturn. The token noticed an inter-week surge of as much as 14.2% from $0.345 to $0.394. Whereas it has dropped from that top, it nonetheless holds as much as 2.08%. Nevertheless, it trades dangerously near its flooring worth for this week and would possibly lose all its positive aspects quickly.
astaga.com
Ripple (XRP/USD) continues to struggle amid SEC case developments
Ripple (XRP/USD) trades at $0.35. a decline of seven% within the day. For an additional time, the cryptocurrency was rejected on the $0.4 resistance. Nonetheless, it needs to be remembered that constructive developments of the Ripple case with SEC have been a big bull set off. XRP traded at a excessive of $0.55 in late September, consistent with the case route. Nonetheless, as cryptocurrencies soil after the FTX collapse, XRP has not been an exception.
astaga.com
Multiple Factors In Play Could Lead Bitcoin to Crash To $5,000
The world’s largest cryptocurrency has come below promoting stress as soon as once more and has slipped below $16,000 for the primary time since 2020. The collapse of the crypto change FTX has contaminated your entire crypto house. Crypto lenders out there have been dealing with to satisfy the...
astaga.com
Solana (SOL) Struggles As Single-digit Price Knocks; Will Bulls Buy Below $10?
SOL’s worth misplaced its demand zone of $20 as the value struggled to carry above $10. SOL’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. SOL’s worth seems to be weak as the value struggles to...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Recovery Only Temporary As All Roads Lead To $15,000
Bitcoin recovered above $16,000 within the early hours of Monday after hitting $15,600 on Sunday. With the continued pattern above $16,000, it’s beginning to appear like the digital asset is lastly on a path to restoration however this isn’t the case. The restoration solely exhibits a brief stoppage in what’s a steady bleed as momentum continues to drop throughout the area.
astaga.com
The Sandbox SAND/USD prediction as token hits a new low in the year
The Sandbox (SAND/USD) crashed by practically 5% on Monday, extending its shedding streak within the bear market. The loss took the token to a yearly low of $0.52 earlier than recovering barely. Because it stands, the token of the Metaverse platform is underneath the management of bears. It isn’t solely...
astaga.com
Nearly 400K ETH Moved By Whales
Ethereum, the world’s second largest crypto value dropped by greater than 8% within the final 24 hours. Nonetheless, this Ethereum price move has motivated the crypto whales so as to add extra ETH to their holdings. ETH value tanks; Crypto whales add. As per the Whale Alert information, Crypto...
Comments / 0