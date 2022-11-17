XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, continues to carry positive aspects regardless of the market downturn. The token noticed an inter-week surge of as much as 14.2% from $0.345 to $0.394. Whereas it has dropped from that top, it nonetheless holds as much as 2.08%. Nevertheless, it trades dangerously near its flooring worth for this week and would possibly lose all its positive aspects quickly.

