Mayor Bynum discusses initiatives to curb Tulsa homelessness

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a handful of goals to curb homelessness throughout Tulsa in his State of the City address .

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Bynum two days after he gave his speech. With there being nearly 1,000 Tulsans utilizing a day shelter, and hundreds more using a different program according to Housing Solutions , Bynum says the time is now for more resources.

The mayor says Tulsa is one of the largest cities in the country without a low-barrier shelter and he expects to open one next year. A low-barrier shelter requires little to no requirements for guests.

He says Tulsa is in a housing crisis, so he’s urging city leaders to set a goal of $500 million through numerous state, federal, business and philanthropic organizations to help close the housing gap. It's all so people like Michael Smith, who is currently homeless, can stay on their feet.

“It does take a higher level of survival skills to make it here and not wind up dead," Smith said. "I’m glad to have the skill set, but it just gets daunting.”

The mayor says he also plans on working with faith-based institutions so people can have a place to stay in emergency situations, such as cold or very hot weather.

