ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Senator Capito gets a new leadership role in Washington, DC

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtE5h_0jEvo98P00

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been promoted to a top leadership post in the Senate minority caucus. Capito becomes the vice-chair of the Republican Conference.

That group is charged with shaping the communications strategy for proposed Republican legislation after Senators get input from people in their home states.

West Virginia’s Sen. Capito a ‘yes’ on same-sex marriage test vote

“We listen very attentively to the ideas and the desires of our members. Because, after all, we are elected. Our constituency today was, in that room, I think we had 48 in the room today with us. So I want to say thank you too my colleagues,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Senator Capito will also remain as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

Related
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
eenews.net

Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy