West Virginia Senator Capito gets a new leadership role in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been promoted to a top leadership post in the Senate minority caucus. Capito becomes the vice-chair of the Republican Conference.

That group is charged with shaping the communications strategy for proposed Republican legislation after Senators get input from people in their home states.

“We listen very attentively to the ideas and the desires of our members. Because, after all, we are elected. Our constituency today was, in that room, I think we had 48 in the room today with us. So I want to say thank you too my colleagues,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Senator Capito will also remain as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.