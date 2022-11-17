ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

NJ Official Calls Police On 9-Year-Old Black Girl Outside Spraying Lanternflies

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzMsX_0jEvnxhv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhso3_0jEvnxhv00

Source: Monashee Frantz / Getty

A nine-year-old Black girl was outside testing a TikTok recipe for a spray to kill spotted lanternflies, an invasive species, in her New Jersey neighborhood when her neighbor, a white man, Gordon Lawshe, called the police.

“There’s a little Black woman, walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence,” Gordon Lawshe told police on the morning of Oct. 22 in a 911 call obtained by The Daily Beast . “I don’t know what the hell she’s doing, scares me though.”

The child’s mom, Monique Joseph, addressed how Lawshe’s “racism and implicit bias” put her nine-year-old in a dangerous situation at a Caldwell Borough Council meeting held o n Nov. 1.

“Racism, intentional or not, is still racism,” Joseph told the meeting’s attendees. “It is sickening and scary to hear my neighbor using triggering words that have resulted in the deaths of too many Black and brown children and adults at the hands of the police: ‘Black,’ ‘hoodie,’ [and] ‘I’m scared.'”

“My neighbor’s words put my daughter in harm’s way. His words and actions were unconscionable, and the impact of the aftermath of this incident will not be kept secret,” said Joseph. “My 9-year-old daughter was afraid to go outside her front door the next day. She was afraid that her neighbor, [whom] she knows has a reason, unknown to her, to call the police on her.”

“Based on everything that has transpired, I am concerned and outraged. I want this to be a teachable moment for our town on racial bias, diversity, equity and inclusion and how we together can ensure going forward little Black and brown children in this town can feel safe in this community,” she added. “This is a very personal matter for my family. This is not political and I am not here for a party. I am here for my 9-year-old, my 13-year-old and myself.”

Gordon Lawshe is a local Republican leader and former councilman in his community.

Joseph’s eldest daughter,13, also spoke at the town hall meeting and recalled the morning of the incident in a speech.

The teenager shared with listeners that her sister wasn’t on Lawshe’s property when he called the police — and that the 71-year-old former councilman is familiar with her, the nine-year-old and their mom.

“She was not only doing something amazing for our environment, she was doing something that made her feel like a hero,” said the teen of her sister’s actions that morning. “I can confidently assure you that [she] will not forget this.”

The Huffington Post reports that Greg Mascera, Lawshe’s attorney, claims his client wasn’t racially profiling the nine-year-old when he called 911 .

The lawyer also reportedly said, “the mother’s assertion that [her daughter is now] afraid of cops is absurd.”

Caldwell Mayor John Kelley apologized to Joseph for the incident during the town hall meeting, according to NJ.com’s coverage.

“After reflecting on the story and learning more from the police report, it is clear that a line was crossed. My heart goes out to Monique [Joseph] and her two girls,” Caldwell Mayor John Kelley told The Daily Beast.

This ongoing story continues to develop.

RELATED CONTENT: “Sesame Place Racism Scandal Goes Viral On Social Media As Black Mom Demands A Public Apology”

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit With Stray Bullet

Fanta Bility was killed in August 2021 when she was leaving a football game in a Philadelphia suburb with her mother and sister and the former officers fired 25 shots at a moving car Three former Pennsylvania police officers who were involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside a high school football game in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment, court records show. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34, and Sean Dolan, 25, agreed to plead guilty to these...
SHARON HILL, PA
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
Shine My Crown

White Neighbor Calls Police on Black 9-Year-Old Girl For Killing Flies

The mother of a nine-year-old girl is outraged after their neighbor called the police on her daughter for trying to kill laternflies, pests that feed on woody plant species. On October 22, Monique Joseph attended a city council meeting in New Jersey and said that her daughter, who is Black, was outside playing and searching for insects when their neighbor Gordon Lawshe, who is White, called the police.
CALDWELL, NJ
Narcity USA

Police Saved A Girl Who Was Held Captive In A House For Years & She'd Never Seen Outside

A young girl is getting her first real taste of the outside world after spending nearly her entire life locked inside a home in Germany. The girl, 8, was rescued from a home in the German town of Attendorn, North Rhine-Westphalia, in September, thanks to an anonymous tip, according to Sauerland Kurier. Details are only now emerging about the case, and the circumstances have shocked people around the world.
People

Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'

Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
rolling out

DC woman brutally thrown off bus after asking males to stop cussing (video)

Two men have been arrested after a mob of males attacked a woman and then threw her off a transit bus after she asked them to stop using curse words. A group of young men and possibly juveniles physically snatched Kyla Thurston out of her seat, beat and kicked her, and then ejected her from the metro bus in Washington, D.C. because she reprimanded them for shouting obscenities during the ride.
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Law & Crime

Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage

Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy