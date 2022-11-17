ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church.

East Texas schools win bass fishing tournament

The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no paperwork or ID is needed to receive a box.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

