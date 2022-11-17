East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church.

The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no paperwork or ID is needed to receive a box.



