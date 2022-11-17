Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
K9 Deacon joins team at Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal
MARYLAND – A four-legged fire expert is set to join the team at the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. K9 Deacon is a 13-month-old female, purebred yellow Labrador retriever. She was raised by Paws for a Cause, and later transitioned to Von Der King Kennels and Training. She was taken acquired by the ATF for accelerant detection canine training. K9 Deacon is teaming up with Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Thomas.
DSP warning public about leaving cars unattended while idling
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. We’re told police have recently handled numerous vehicle thefts throughout the State of Delaware. Police say a large majority of the thefts have taken place at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go inside a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Holiday travel on the rise, AAA urges drivers to stay safe
MARYLAND – We’re less than a week away from thanksgiving and that means many will be hitting the road to feast with family. AAA is predicting 1 million Marylanders will be on the road this year. More than 90% of travelers will be driving to their destination and that’s despite the gas price trending upward.
