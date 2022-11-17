DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. We’re told police have recently handled numerous vehicle thefts throughout the State of Delaware. Police say a large majority of the thefts have taken place at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go inside a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO