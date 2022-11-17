ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
