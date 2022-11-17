Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Nonprofit, churches band together to help the homeless population in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At Room in the Inn, the nonprofit has just started its emergency winter shelter season. The shelter is looking out for the homeless population in Bowling Green during the cold months. They also give out a lot of socks, big coats, underwear and gloves to...
wnky.com
Single mother of 60 foster children provides Thanksgiving meals
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – Some would say Smith’s Grove Verta Murrell is a saint, and they’d probably be right. The single mother of 60 foster children has taken altruism to a new level over the last decade. Verta spends her Thanksgiving mornings driving streets of Smiths Grove...
wnky.com
SKyPAC hosts Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SKyPAC hosted the Gingerbread Homes for the Art Festival this past Saturday featuring several award-winning local gingerbread houses. Families could meet Santa, build their own gingerbread houses and get to view some fantastic designs. President and CEO of SKyPAC Jeff Reed says when the community...
wnky.com
Local girl is 1 of 3 youth ambassadors nationwide for Toys for Tots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local girl is following in her mother’s footsteps to support the Toys for Tots organization. “It’s kind of a family affair,” said mom Janel Doyle. Since she was just five years old, Kimber Doyle has been involved in the program. “The Marines have always...
wnky.com
BGKY Lights Up schedule releases for next week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Residents can begin planning for next week’s return of BGKY Lights Up!. Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Division shared the schedule for the event taking place Friday, Dec. 2. First, Bowling Green’s trolley will loop around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Residents can...
wnky.com
Multiple units respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department sent several units to a house fire Monday. Officials responded to a structure fire located on Craig Street. As of 11:24 a.m., the agency asked the public to stay clear of the area. We will update as further details are...
wnky.com
BG high-end cheese shop opens downtown: Welcome Pastiche Provisions!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hickory & Oak and Cheese Queen BG joined forces to open this all-new Pastiche Provisions. Owner Josh Poling says the gourmet cheese shop is the culmination of downtown’s redevelopment. The shop is right in the middle of their soft opening, so now is the...
wnky.com
Jingle Bell Run 5K Hits Finish Line
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Jingle Bell Run 5K was run on Saturday in support of the Arthritis Foundation. The event was held to raise some holiday cheer and to help find a cure for arthritis. Dozens of people came out to partake in the 5K. One of the...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Marvin
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Marvin! Marvin is an older dog who was brought in as a stray and is looking for his forever home. Be sure to adopt him from the BG Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
wnky.com
KSP arrests Hart County man after shooting threats in Barren, Warren counties
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he made virtual threats about a mass shooting. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police received a call in relation to an individual making threats of a public shooting. KSP troopers investigated these threats. Police say preliminary investigation showed...
Comments / 0