ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Single mother of 60 foster children provides Thanksgiving meals

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – Some would say Smith’s Grove Verta Murrell is a saint, and they’d probably be right. The single mother of 60 foster children has taken altruism to a new level over the last decade. Verta spends her Thanksgiving mornings driving streets of Smiths Grove...
SMITHS GROVE, KY
wnky.com

SKyPAC hosts Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SKyPAC hosted the Gingerbread Homes for the Art Festival this past Saturday featuring several award-winning local gingerbread houses. Families could meet Santa, build their own gingerbread houses and get to view some fantastic designs. President and CEO of SKyPAC Jeff Reed says when the community...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGKY Lights Up schedule releases for next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Residents can begin planning for next week’s return of BGKY Lights Up!. Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Division shared the schedule for the event taking place Friday, Dec. 2. First, Bowling Green’s trolley will loop around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Residents can...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Multiple units respond to house fire on Craig Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department sent several units to a house fire Monday. Officials responded to a structure fire located on Craig Street. As of 11:24 a.m., the agency asked the public to stay clear of the area. We will update as further details are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Jingle Bell Run 5K Hits Finish Line

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Jingle Bell Run 5K was run on Saturday in support of the Arthritis Foundation. The event was held to raise some holiday cheer and to help find a cure for arthritis. Dozens of people came out to partake in the 5K. One of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Marvin

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Marvin! Marvin is an older dog who was brought in as a stray and is looking for his forever home. Be sure to adopt him from the BG Warren County Humane Society.
MORGANTOWN, KY
wnky.com

American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy