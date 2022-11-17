Read full article on original website
What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?
What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight in Saratoga Springs over the weekend that left at least two others injured. According to Saratoga Springs police, at least three people from the Utica area were involved in a fight with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont at a bar on Caroline Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
1 of New York's first round of marijuana dispensary licenses issued in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Monday, one of which is located in Oneonta. To qualify, applicants or their parent, child or spouse had to have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act passage in March of 2021 or have experience owning and operating a qualifying business in the state.
Utica man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs
One of three Utica men involved in a fight in Saratoga Springs was shot when police had to fire at an armed off-duty deputy over the weekend. Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs. A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight...
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Three Syracuse-area Jimmy John’s sandwich shops appear to be closed
The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Man killed in early morning shooting on Whitesboro St.
Utica,N.Y.--A Utica man was killed in an early morning shooting on Whitesboro Street on Sunday. Utica police were sent to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 1506 Whitesboro Street around 12:15 Sunday morning. A witness who was at a nearby gas station heard those shots and located the victim about a block away from the store.
Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County
105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
'FEZtival of Trees' event at Sangertown Square until Nov. 27
UTICA, N.Y. – The Ziyara Shriners will host their annual FEZtival of Trees holiday event From Friday until Nov. 27. Those who attend will see Christmas Trees decorated with specially themed gifts from local businesses. The gifts will be displayed and raffled off to the public. Each winner gets to take home their own decorate tree with various gifts too.
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Three-car accident on Route five in New Hartford Friday Night
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Around 5:45 p.m. the New Hartford Police Department responded to a three-car accident on Route five near Applewood Boulevard. According to the New Hartford Police, one person is in critical condition and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the...
DOE requiring NYS schools to drop Native American mascots or risk consequences
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Education (DOE) is now requiring all New York State schools to drop any Native American Imagery or names as their mascots or risk consequences. Herkimer BOCES Superintendent, Sandra Sherwood said the new requirement did not come as a surprise to her,...
