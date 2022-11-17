Man who says he intended to kill a woman he shot in September is sent to prison

XENIA — A 21-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for shooting a woman he said he intended to kill has been sentenced 20 to 25 years in prison.

Ladashiaun Brown, whose first name was spelled La’Dashiaun at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced immediately in Greene County Common Pleas Court, county Prosecutor David Hayes announced.

“There is a rising tide of senseless violence in our society that must come to an end,” Hayes said in a prepared statement. “This lengthy sentence should put criminals on notice that if you commit these crimes in Greene County, you will go to prison for a long time.”

The case involved a shooting on Sept. 12 in the area of 900 Ford Road and 1281 Hilltop Road in Xenia Twp., according to the prosecutor’s office. Sheriff’s deputies and Xenia police sent on the report of a shooting found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. She identified Brown as one of three men she said were involved in the shooting, which included the theft of her vehicle.

The woman, whose name police have not released, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Hours after the shooting, Brown was located in Republic, Ohio, more than 120 miles from Xenia Twp., with the woman’s vehicle. He was arrested there with the assistance of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

After he had been returned to Greene County, Brown admitted he was responsible in planning to kill the woman and take her vehicle.

Brown admitted to the following charges (each one a single count):

◊ Attempted aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification

◊ Aggravated robbery with the same specification attached

◊ Felonious assault with a 3-year firearm specification

◊ Tampering with evidence with a 1-year firearm specification

◊ Weapons possession as a felon.

Because Brown was on community control sanctions for robbery in Montgomery County at the time of the September shooting, he will be on post-release control supervision for up to five years. He also will be required to register as a Violent Offender for at least 10 years after he is released from prison, Hayes’s office said.

The two other men accused in the incident, Aaron Davis and Jahmel Morgan, have been charged. Their cases are pending before Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio, according to the prosecutor’s office.

