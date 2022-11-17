Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) said he expects to play in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams suffered a high ankle sprain just three weeks ago, but is apparently on track to suit up for tonight's game against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen just how effective Williams will be this week as he is just a few weeks removed from what can often be a 4-6 week injury, but his return should at least bode well for the Chargers' offense.

