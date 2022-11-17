Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
Aaron Nesmith shows off his growth with career night vs Orlando Magic
Nesmith had a career-high 19 points Saturday night.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable for Cavs Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers listed Kevin Love (thumb fracture) as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love was unable to play in yesterday's game, but has a chance to suit up tonight in the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Cavs' rotation throughout this season, but has only made one start.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting for Warriors Monday
Klay Thompson (injury management) will not play in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson will join Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the bench tonight as the Warriors' top three veterans sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back. Thompson is averaging...
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) expects to play in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) said he expects to play in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams suffered a high ankle sprain just three weeks ago, but is apparently on track to suit up for tonight's game against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen just how effective Williams will be this week as he is just a few weeks removed from what can often be a 4-6 week injury, but his return should at least bode well for the Chargers' offense.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out for Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid suffered a sprained foot in Saturday's game, and is now likely to miss at least the next two games for the Sixers. The star is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (health protocols) out again for Denver Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Murray will remain in the health and safety protocols through the weekend. A return could be close on the horizon, but for now, he will stay sidelined Sunday. Expect another start at point guard for Bruce Brown.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (knee) now questionable Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday against the New York Knicks. Joe was initially ruled out for a third straight game. He's normally just a fringe part of the Thunder's rotation. Joe is averaging 6.1 minutes and 6.4 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Update: San Antonio's Devin Vassell (ankle) scratched on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite earlier reports stating Vassell was ruled out then active, the Spurs' guard is now inactive versus Los Angeles. Expect Josh Richardson to play an increased role against a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
