Forestport, N.Y.-- Firefighters braved the icy waters of Snowbird Lake in Forestport Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3 PM after a yellow lab had ventured onto the thin ice and fell through. Fire crews had to use an inflatable rescue boat to reach the dog, who was then transported to a local veterinarian's office for evaluation. The dog is expected to be ok. This was the first call for the newly formed ice rescue team comprised of members from Barneveld and Holland Patent fire departments.

FORESTPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO