New Hartford, NY

WKTV

Rome brings more holiday cheer to the area with second decorating contest

ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome will begin on Dec. 1 to spread the holiday spirit this season. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Christmas on Main returns

Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs

One of three Utica men involved in a fight in Saratoga Springs was shot when police had to fire at an armed off-duty deputy over the weekend. Utica man shot during gunfight with off-duty deputy in Saratoga Springs. A man from the Utica area was shot during a bar fight...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New Forest Cemetery holds open house

Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
thevalleyside.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 21, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place for roof work on the kiosk. ONEIDA COUNTY. Town of New Hartford: (D#264619) Route 8 over Oneida Street. There will be temporary lane closures on Oneida...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Firefighters rescue dog from Snowbird Lake

Forestport, N.Y.-- Firefighters braved the icy waters of Snowbird Lake in Forestport Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3 PM after a yellow lab had ventured onto the thin ice and fell through. Fire crews had to use an inflatable rescue boat to reach the dog, who was then transported to a local veterinarian's office for evaluation. The dog is expected to be ok. This was the first call for the newly formed ice rescue team comprised of members from Barneveld and Holland Patent fire departments.
FORESTPORT, NY
WKTV

Roser Development to open new restaurant and banquet facility in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Roser Development is taking over what is currently Aqua Vino at Harbor Point in North Utica and plans to renovate the space and reopen it in the spring. The company, which also operates Breeze’s Banquet and Event Center, will take ownership in January and expects to reopen the new restaurant and banquet facility by May of 2023. No new name has been released.
UTICA, NY

