BBC
Nexperia: Newport MP says Chinese firm should keep city chip plant
A decision to force a Chinese firm to reverse its takeover of the UK's largest chip plant has left hundreds of workers worrying about their jobs, an MP has said. Labour MP Ruth Jones has backed moves by Nexperia to keep its ownership of Newport Wafer Fab. The UK government...
UK borrowing hits £13.5bn in October as energy bill support kicked in – business live
UK borrowing rose by £4.4bn in October, less than feared, as government shielded households from soaring energy prices
Fears of Christmas cash shortage as G4S staff vote for December strike
Around 1,200 G4S security staff who deliver cash and coins have voted to strike in December, prompting fears of shortages ahead of Christmas.The industrial action could impact the supply of cash and coins at banking clients such as Barclays, HSBC and Santander, and supermarkets including Tesco, Asda and Aldi.The GMB union said it will be the first ever strike at G4S after union members voted to walk out, with a 97% vote in favour of action.It said the strike is scheduled to take place from 3am on December 4.All they are asking for is a wage they can live onEamon...
BBC
Palace of Westminster: Possible remains of medieval Thames river wall found
Possible remains of the medieval Thames shoreline have been uncovered by experts restoring the Palace of Westminster. The stone structures, under a section of the House of Lords chamber, are likely to be at least 700 years old. Engineers spent thousands of hours investigating and drilling boreholes as part of...
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Libyan father taking children from UK a blatant abduction, judge says
Three children who were taken to Libya by their father against their mother's wishes were victims of a "blatant abduction", a judge has said. Khalid, nine, and sisters Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, had been wrongly removed from Manchester's Dawn Daley by Fares Aljehani in July, Mr Justice Peel told London's High Court.
BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
‘Festival of Brexit’ visitor numbers fall short of expectations
Number of visitors to £120m Unboxed project, under investigation by spending watchdog, well below 66 million aspiration
