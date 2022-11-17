ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State

No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Oregon State week

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday of Oregon State week. Here's a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon at Oregon State

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks about the win against Utah, the status of multiple injured Ducks, the matchup against Oregon State, and the impact NIL is having for Oregon athletes on campus. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

Talk About an Ugly Win

As we enter the holiday season, it occurred to me that some Oregon victories are like a beautiful Christmas gift. For example, let us look at the BYU game. What was supposed to be a close game between two ranked teams turned into the Ducks completely overwhelming the Cougars. It is like in one of those Christmas car commercials where someone looks out their front window and sees a brand new BMW with a gigantic bow on top. Total ecstasy.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Cincinnati?

Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 on Monday night in a game that saw the Bearcats stick around throughout. “It was a great battle,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Cincinnati, they threw a ton of punches and I felt like we had 'em on the ropes kind of numerous times over the course of that game and they kept battling back. Some of it was just mistakes made by us and other parts were just really good plays by them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
kjzz.org

Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race

All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated Republican Abe Hamadeh in a neck-and-neck race for attorney general. The attorney general’s race is close enough to trigger an automatic...
ARIZONA STATE
hh-today.com

The spread that disappeared: A mystery

Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
ALBANY, OR
CBS News

Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis

Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall

Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

