Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State
No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Oregon State week
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday of Oregon State week. Here's a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our...
WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon at Oregon State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks about the win against Utah, the status of multiple injured Ducks, the matchup against Oregon State, and the impact NIL is having for Oregon athletes on campus. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
247Sports
Notebook: Oregon State gearing up for emotional senior day, getting healthier during rivalry week
It’s rivalry week across the college football nation, and in the Pacific Northwest, that means No. 10 Oregon and No. 22 Oregon State are gearing up to do battle in their annual meeting on the gridiron. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s 126th meeting between the bitter rivals, Oregon State head...
Lanning provides injury updates heading into rivalry week against No. 22 Oregon State
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant raves about weekend visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his official visit to Oregon over the weekend and the Ducks will continue to be one of the teams to beat in this race. “I had a great trip,” Pleasant said. “I was there from Friday morning to Sunday and really enjoyed...
fishduck.com
Talk About an Ugly Win
As we enter the holiday season, it occurred to me that some Oregon victories are like a beautiful Christmas gift. For example, let us look at the BYU game. What was supposed to be a close game between two ranked teams turned into the Ducks completely overwhelming the Cougars. It is like in one of those Christmas car commercials where someone looks out their front window and sees a brand new BMW with a gigantic bow on top. Total ecstasy.
Ducks struggle to the finish line in 12-point win over Southern Utah
EUGENE, Ore. — A big third quarter created the necessary separation for the No. 18 Ducks to earn their fourth win of the season, but a dismal final frame was the story after. The Ducks started both halves with quality play, outscoring the visiting Southern Utah Thunderbirds 48-23 during...
Live Updates: No. 18 Ducks host Southern Utah to open big week
EUGENE, Ore. — The 18th ranked Ducks will look to improve to 4-0 with their first of three games played this week. They'll host Southern Utah for a 6 PM tip at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on a live stream available here.
Free VIP Day: access all Sun Devil Source content for free today only!
Arizona State is going through a huge change right now, and the entire team at Sun Devil Source is on the ground in Tempe covering the latest coaching search news, recruiting impact, and fallout from the departure of Herm Edwards and the team's historically bad 3-8 season, with just the Territorial Cup remaining.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Cincinnati?
Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 on Monday night in a game that saw the Bearcats stick around throughout. “It was a great battle,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Cincinnati, they threw a ton of punches and I felt like we had 'em on the ropes kind of numerous times over the course of that game and they kept battling back. Some of it was just mistakes made by us and other parts were just really good plays by them.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kjzz.org
Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race
All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated Republican Abe Hamadeh in a neck-and-neck race for attorney general. The attorney general’s race is close enough to trigger an automatic...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis
Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
nbc16.com
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
247Sports
