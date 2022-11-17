ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Oregon State week

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday of Oregon State week. Here's a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon at Oregon State

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks about the win against Utah, the status of multiple injured Ducks, the matchup against Oregon State, and the impact NIL is having for Oregon athletes on campus. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State

No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Free VIP Day: access all Sun Devil Source content for free today only!

Arizona State is going through a huge change right now, and the entire team at Sun Devil Source is on the ground in Tempe covering the latest coaching search news, recruiting impact, and fallout from the departure of Herm Edwards and the team's historically bad 3-8 season, with just the Territorial Cup remaining.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah

Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
EUGENE, OR

