Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Oregon State week
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday of Oregon State week. Here's a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our...
247Sports
Notebook: Oregon State gearing up for emotional senior day, getting healthier during rivalry week
It’s rivalry week across the college football nation, and in the Pacific Northwest, that means No. 10 Oregon and No. 22 Oregon State are gearing up to do battle in their annual meeting on the gridiron. Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s 126th meeting between the bitter rivals, Oregon State head...
Podcast: reviewing ASU loss to Oregon State, Sun Devil hoops update
On the latest episode of The Sun Devil Source Report podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman and reporters Cole Bradley and Noah Furtado as they discuss Arizona State's eleventh game of the season, a 31-7 loss at home to Oregon State. Covered on this episode:
Lanning provides injury updates heading into rivalry week against No. 22 Oregon State
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon at Oregon State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks about the win against Utah, the status of multiple injured Ducks, the matchup against Oregon State, and the impact NIL is having for Oregon athletes on campus. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to...
Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State
No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
247Sports
Free VIP Day: access all Sun Devil Source content for free today only!
Arizona State is going through a huge change right now, and the entire team at Sun Devil Source is on the ground in Tempe covering the latest coaching search news, recruiting impact, and fallout from the departure of Herm Edwards and the team's historically bad 3-8 season, with just the Territorial Cup remaining.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant raves about weekend visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his official visit to Oregon over the weekend and the Ducks will continue to be one of the teams to beat in this race. “I had a great trip,” Pleasant said. “I was there from Friday morning to Sunday and really enjoyed...
Live Updates: No. 18 Ducks host Southern Utah to open big week
EUGENE, Ore. — The 18th ranked Ducks will look to improve to 4-0 with their first of three games played this week. They'll host Southern Utah for a 6 PM tip at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on a live stream available here.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
Comments / 0