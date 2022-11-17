ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Feed My Sheep plans Saturday event to provide food at Thanksgiving

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. − Feed My Sheep, the local nonprofit agency that has provided meals for those in need in Muncie for more than 25 years, is again providing grocery gift cards for families at Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2Qbn_0jEvmJwq00

Plans call for the $25 gift cards to be passed out from a recreational vehicle at the Central High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, along with Mrs. Wick's pies, said Jeannine Lee Lake, chairman of the organization. It is also planning to distribute groceries and Concannon bakery gift baskets on Wednesday night.

Feed My Sheep traditionally fed area residents at the Muncie Central High School cafeteria. That practice ended during the pandemic, but Lake said FMS is planning to return to dining together as a community next year.

Those seeking assistance can register with the the group at fmsmuncie.org. The organization is also in need of contributions, which can be sent to P.O. Box 78, Yorktown, Ind. 47396, or made through the website.

