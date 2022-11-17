ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetime Pelicans Start The Season Strong

By Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop
 4 days ago

The Pelicans have a strong showing in early-season primetime games.

The New Orleans Pelicans are slated to have 18 National TV games broadcast this season. ESPN, TNT, and NBATV are the networks televising those contests.

Through four primetime games this season, New Orleans is 3-1, including 3-0 at home under the bright lights. Through the first 4 National TV games last year, the Pelicans were 0-4 with a 3-15 overall record.

Nov 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the back of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) jersey during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With a year under his belt, Coach Willie Green has his team trending in the right direction. Following the win versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, the Pelicans improved their record to 9-6. Last season after fifteen games, the Pelicans were 2-13 and struggling to find relevancy.

The Pelicans were sure to be must-see TV with the return of Zion, and so far, they have not disappointed.

New Orleans is in the league's top seven teams on offense and defense ratings. They are fifth in the assist-to-turnover ratio and eighth in steals per game. Now, this squad is buying into Willie Green's program by playing well on both sides.

Under primetime's bright lights, NBA fans have witnessed Zion, Brandon Ingram , CJ, Herb Jones, and Jonas take down Luka Doncic and Ja Morant.

Whether it's the experience of playing in the playoffs or building continuity together through the offseason, the Pelicans have shown resiliency and a never to back down attitude.

It's certainly a testament to the coaches and players to be ready to perform no matter how big the stage.

Ready or not, the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans are ready for primetime.

