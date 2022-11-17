Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Multiple travel bans and advisories in WNY lifted
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park was lifted as of midnight Monday, Orchard Park police announced. The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice.
South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban
UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much
A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
yourerie
Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday
ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
Lack of snow plowing concerns rise in East Buffalo
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
There’s A Jeep In A Snowbank, How Did It Get There?
You sometimes see some strange things after a major snowstorm but how, exactly, did this happen?. With all of the snow that has fallen in Western New York since Thursday, November 17, 2022, it's expected for us to encounter some very weird sights. Whether it's people skiing down residential streets,...
Cheektowaga residents react to first snow of the season
Western New York residents saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Many of the snow hit the Southtowns hard, including Cheektowaga.
Upcoming school closings for this week
(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
wutv29.com
Northern Erie County spared worst of lake effect snowfall
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Meanwhile Northern Erie County was spared the worst of the lake effect snowfall. And many residents were out and about ant it was definitely a tale of two towns. We stopped by Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and people tell us it was just a typical day for them.
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
Thousands still without power in southtowns
Earlier in the day, more than 7,000 customers were powerless.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
St. Ann’s Church has been sold
Buffalo Crescent Holdings Inc. has purchased the former St. Ann’s Church located at Broadway and Emslie in Buffalo. They paid $250,000 for the vacant church, St. Ann’s School and St. Ann’s Convent. The corporation is affiliated with Downtown Islamic Center, a Muslim group that has been looking for worship and gathering space in Buffalo since early 2021.
informnny.com
NFTA restores bus service to areas no longer under travel ban
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is restoring bus service to areas no longer being impacted by a travel ban. Not much of Erie County still remains under a travel ban. As of 6 a.m. Monday, only Lackawanna and Buffalo, downtown and south of William Street, are being affected by it.
