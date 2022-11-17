Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. sheriff hopes rings will help public identify remains
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hopes that new developments in the investigation of remains found near Camp Shelby will lead investigators closer to making an identification. Conservation officers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks found the human skeletal remains on Oct....
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. missing person found safe, back home with family
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 65-year-old Cindy Spencer has been located and safely returned home. Spencer was reported missing by the JCSD on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said she had last been seen the week before driving a green 2009 Buick Enclave...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. asking public’s help in locating missing person
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of a person reported missing. Cindy Spencer, 65, stands about feet, 8 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen last week driving a green 2009...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Only minor injuries suffered Wednesday in Mississippi 42 wreck in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident near the Forrest County-Perry County line last week resulted in minor injuries. On Wednesday at about 6:45 p.m., firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Mississippi 42-Hensarling Road after a call of a three vehicle motor vehicle collision.
WDAM-TV
Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
WDAM-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
Police say this Mississippi woman was trying to hire assassin in murder-for-hire plot
Police say they thwarted a Mississippi woman’s plot to hire an assassin to kill on of her acquaintances. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, in a murder-for-hire plot. Hall was taken into custody Friday morning, and charged with one count...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police thwarted a murder-for-hire plot, arresting a woman Friday morning and charging her with attempted capital murder. Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged in connection to trying to hire an individual to kill an acquaintance of hers, Hattiesburg police said.
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
WDAM-TV
Hub City teenager arrested for stealing vehicle after driver leaves keys inside
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager has been arrested for stealing a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Cassius Taylor, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of Capitol Street after stealing a 2007 Ford F-150 that was unlocked with the keys left inside, around 2 a.m.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Wanted Man Who Taunted Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. On Facebook Arrested
After the Jones County Sheriff’s Department posted several suspects who were wanted on a variety of warrants on their Facebook page, one of the wanted men commented on his own photo. Jenise Bolin, wanted on a Bench Warrant commented saying,. “I know the whereabouts of the first individual. How...
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeks public’s help in finding commercial thief
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a 43-year-old Hattiesburg woman wanted on a commercial burglary warrant. Melissa Leggett has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred at U-Haul on Aug. 23 in the 1300 block of West Seventh Street.
WDAM-TV
Annual ‘Join Hands Against Litter Event’ held Saturday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council, along with citizens, gathered at Sandy Gavin Park Saturday for its annual “Join Hands Against Litter: City Wide Cleanup.”. The goal was to help clean up the surrounding area for future visitors who come to the City Beautiful. Participants met back...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle collision blocks U.S. 11 early Sunday morning
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision blocked U.S. 11 north for about two hours early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of US 11. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Firefighters respond to house fire on Smith Bonner Road
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire at Smith Bonner Road on Thursday, November 17 around noon. According to the Jones County Fire Council, airport personnel reported the fire to 911 after making rounds and seeing the home fully engulfed in flames. Smoke billowing from the […]
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department Seeking Six “Most Wanted" Individuals
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of six "Most Wanted" individuals. The six individuals are wanted on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Wanted are:. Jacob Height. Failure to Comply (Conspiracy/Malicious Mischief) Shaun Blakeney. Failure to Appear (Possession of...
