The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

