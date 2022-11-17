Are Taylor Swift tickets sold on SeatGeek? Where to go after Ticketmaster’s canceled sale

After days of presale madness for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” tickets , the general public sale set for Friday morning has been canceled.

Taylor Swift shared with her fans a statement on Instagram Friday, in part saying: “It goes without saying that I am extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself...”

Swift said she wants to improve the ticket buying experience for shows.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” her statement said.

To those who did not get tickets, she said: “... All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.”

Taylor Swift statement on Instagram.

On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of Friday’s public ticket sale in a tweet.

The cancellation is for both Ticketmaster and SeatGeek , who is the exclusive ticket partner for AT&T Stadium where Swift will perform March 31-April 2.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” has been canceled,” SeatGeek said in a statement on its website.

Ticketmaster was in hot water with fans and government officials alike this week after fans were left waiting for hours in long, virtual lines and unable to purchase tickets as expected.

Tickets have already popped up on resale websites going for thousands of dollars at AT&T Stadium, including nosebleed seats.

Complaints from fans elicited calls to action, including Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti calling for an investigation into what happened.

“Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated,” Skrmetti’s office said in a tweet Wednesday.

Neither Swift, Ticketmaster nor SeatGeek have released information on when or if tickets will be available for the general public as of Thursday afternoon.