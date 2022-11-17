Read full article on original website
Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
Meet Inland Empire’s Youngest Community Advocate, Bryan David Baldridge
When Qianteh Looney-Baldridge’s 10-year-old son Bryan David Baldridge told her they needed to protest the construction of a new suspension bridge on McKinley Street in Corona, CA, she was surprised. Looney-Baldridge was ordering food from a local fast food restaurant when she and her son realized there was a...
My Forever Family: 82 Children Adopted in Riverside’s Annual Adoption Finalization Day
For the last fourteen years, the Children’s Services Division of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services and the Riverside Superior Court have co-hosted a national adoption event to raise the level of adoption awareness in the Inland Empire. Former President Ronald Regan created National Adoption Week in...
Flash Flood Warnings Across the Region as Election Day Draws to a Close
Story by Breanna Reeves and Photos by Aryana Noroozi. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the several cities across San Bernardino County as heavy rains and winds pick up on Election Day. Many voters have opted to drop their ballots off at local ballot boxes across the county. Bethel AME Church in Fontana, CA is open for in-person voting and for voters to drop off their ballots.
IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot
It’s that time again — election season, where citizens are called to perform their civic duty by voting in the midterm election that will impact local and state-wide offices and laws. This midterm election brings ballot measures that will determine changes to state constitutional language regarding abortion, kidney...
IE’s Most Influential Leaders to be Honored in Gala to Raise Awareness on Epilepsy
To mark the beginning of the National Epilepsy Awareness Month, the Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. will bring together the Inland Empire’s most influential business, political, faith-based and community leaders at its Bridging the Gap Awards Celebration and Fundraising Gala on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 6:30p.m. The event at...
Rialto Grand Opening: Now There’s More Access to Maternal and Infant Health Care for Blacks in the IE
The city of Rialto took strides toward addressing gaps in access to maternal and infant health care with the grand opening of the NAEBOR Clinic on Oct. 24. As part of the Mommy and Me Medical Group owned by Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, NAEBOR is an acronym that stands for Neighborly, Adaptable, Equitable Care for Black Obstetric Patients with Respect, characteristics the clinic and its providers plan to uphold as they deliver care to Black mothers and Black pregnant people.
Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California
Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Riv. DA Mike Hestrin is Critical of Superior Court Judges’ Responses to a Scenario He Helped Create
Today we learned that since October 10, judges in the Riverside County Superior Court have dismissed more than 200 cases countywide due to a backlog of cases and wouldn’t you know it, District Attorney Mike Hestrin was quick to criticize their decisions. The cases allegedly include everything from misdemeanors...
San Bernardino Amazon Workers Picket for Safer Working Conditions and Fair Wages
“Every single one of us that live in the Inland Empire needs to wake up and see what kind of jobs we have in our region,” said Ricardo Cisneros, member of the Inland Empire Labor Council. On Friday, October 14 workers walked off the job at KSBD Amazon Airhub,...
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.https://theievoice.com
