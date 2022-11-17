ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History

Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IE Voice

Flash Flood Warnings Across the Region as Election Day Draws to a Close

Story by Breanna Reeves and Photos by Aryana Noroozi. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the several cities across San Bernardino County as heavy rains and winds pick up on Election Day. Many voters have opted to drop their ballots off at local ballot boxes across the county. Bethel AME Church in Fontana, CA is open for in-person voting and for voters to drop off their ballots.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot

It’s that time again — election season, where citizens are called to perform their civic duty by voting in the midterm election that will impact local and state-wide offices and laws. This midterm election brings ballot measures that will determine changes to state constitutional language regarding abortion, kidney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IE Voice

Rialto Grand Opening: Now There’s More Access to Maternal and Infant Health Care for Blacks in the IE

The city of Rialto took strides toward addressing gaps in access to maternal and infant health care with the grand opening of the NAEBOR Clinic on Oct. 24. As part of the Mommy and Me Medical Group owned by Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, NAEBOR is an acronym that stands for Neighborly, Adaptable, Equitable Care for Black Obstetric Patients with Respect, characteristics the clinic and its providers plan to uphold as they deliver care to Black mothers and Black pregnant people.
RIALTO, CA
IE Voice

Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
RIVERSIDE, CA
IE Voice

IE Voice

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
691
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.

 https://theievoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy