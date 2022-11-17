Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students.

According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said that detectives are investigating two separate incidents. Ars says that one incident involves the exchange of inappropriate text messages and the other involves Callicott giving a vape pen and a cell phone to a student.

Callicott will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Read the full statement from the school board below.

An employee of Livingston Parish Public Schools has resigned today as the result of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy Livingston Parish Public School officials became aware of the investigation this morning and met with the employee, at which time the resignation was rendered and accepted. All information related to the matter was forwarded to appropriate law enforcement authorities at that time. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon the arrest and booking of 23-year-old teacher Kayla Callicott as a result of today’s investigation. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to handle the investigation. All questions concerning the investigation should be directed to the office’s investigation division at 225-326-6100. Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation. Livingston Parish Public Schools

This is a developing story.