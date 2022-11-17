ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

HLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...
Zacks.com

1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

SRCE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10%. A...
Zacks.com

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

FTEK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Kirby (KEX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

KEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Oneok Inc. (OKE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

OKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
Zacks.com

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

ACRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%. A...
Zacks.com

PJT Partners (PJT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PJT Partners (. PJT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

DLocal (DLO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DLO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
Zacks.com

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

KLIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.77%. A...
Zacks.com

BP Rises 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat, Increases Share Buybacks

BP - Free Report) shares have gained 3.4% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The outperformance can be attributed to its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and an increase in share buybacks. BP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.59 per American Depositary Share on a...
Zacks.com

BancFirst (BANF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
Zacks.com

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

PLYM - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Stantec's (STN) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down 2.2%

STN - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beat the same. The stock has declined 2.2% since the earnings release on Nov 10 as the company failed to beat on earnings. Quarterly earnings came in at 67 cents per share, which increased 17.5% year over year.
Zacks.com

Jacobs (J) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Shares Rise

J - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising year over year. Shares of this construction and technical services company gained 5.9% following the earnings release on Nov 21, 2022. In connection with the...
Zacks.com

Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ADSK - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22. The company anticipates revenues between $1.275 billion and $1.290 billion for the fiscal third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

RLJ Lodging (. RLJ - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

La Jolla Pharmaceutical came out with a quarterly loss of $1.93 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.01. This compares to loss of $1.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.98%....
Zacks.com

Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CTHR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

DCP Midstream (DCP) Gains Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat

DCP Midstream, LP (. DCP - Free Report) stock jumped 1.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 02, thanks to increased NGL pipeline throughput. The partnership reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per unit.

