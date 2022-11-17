ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Camp Woodward asks judge to dismiss sexual abuse lawsuit involving former coach

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ)– A national-known sports camp in Centre County is asking for a federal lawsuit to be dismissed that alleges the facility failed to properly respond to claims of sexual abuse from a former coach.

Camp Woodward argued in a filed motion to dismiss on Tuesday that the statute of limitations has expired and that the lawsuit does not warrant an extension.

The lawsuit was brought against the training facility in September by a former camp counselor, and claims former coach Nathaniel Singer tried to openly pursue an intimate relationship with her.

The counselor, who was 17 when she worked at the camp, alleges in the paperwork that one night, Singer pressured her to leave her bunk and partake in “inappropriate sexual contact,” the lawsuit reads.

Woodward Camp discontinues gymnastics, cheer programs

The lawsuit reads that the camp continued to bring back former coach Nathaniel Singer even after he admitted to having sexual contact with her to administrators.

Singer worked at the camp in 2016 and was rehired the following three years, even though Camp Woodward administrators knew about the sexual activity, the lawsuit reads.

This is the second instance in which Singer and Camp Woodward were being looked at for abuse. In 2019, Singer was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the camp.

In early October, the facility decided to end its gymnastics and cheer programs, although officials with the camp did not give any specific reason.

