Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO