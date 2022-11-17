Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Syracuse woman rejects 5-year plea in slaying, faces possible life in prison in murder trial
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, whose social-distancing dispute allegedly led to another woman’s death, rejected an offer of five years in prison Monday for her role in the slaying. Instead, Fontasia Toran will take her chances before a jury next week on a murder charge, which carries...
WANE-TV
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a...
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in Wisconsin after firearm thrown from vehicle during pursuit, drones & K9 utilized
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation...
Fight Breaks Out Between Two Residents At Illinois Nursing Home
Things got ugly at a nursing home in Illinois when two residents started brawling. My father passed away a few years ago and my mom is in her late seventies. Since I am an only child, I have done a lot of bonding with her. Along the way, I think I have learned a lot about senior citizens. At the same time, my wife and I have raised a daughter. That sure has taught me a lot about children too.
Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
cwbchicago.com
Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun
A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
24-year-old man shot and killed outside apartment in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed outside an apartment just after midnight on Sunday, police said. Kaeron Henderson, of Utica, was found by a 911 caller at 12:15 a.m. laying in the grass outside of 1506 Whitesboro St., according to a news release from the Utica police department.
Drunk Illinois Woman Calls 911 Several Times From Walmart Parking Lot
A highly intoxicated Illinois woman called 911 several times from a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot...for no reason. Kenosha News. When I start reading a story the originates from a Walmart parking lot, I know this should be good. Karen A. Kline was arrested for a BUNCH of charges...and she basically...
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
foxillinois.com
Experts believe race plays a role with jail release
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There's been a lot of discussion surrounding the Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA) removing cash bail to allow all people the same chance to be released. Experts believe white inmates are more likely to be released before their trial than other minorities. Lake County State's Attorney...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
Heather Mack, on trial for killing mother, gives up custody of child
CHICAGO — Heather Mack, a woman facing trial for conspiring to murder her mother in Indonesia, has lost custody over her child. Mack served prison time in Indonesia for helping her boyfriend kill Sheila von-Weise-Mack, of Oak Park, and hiding her body into a suitcase. Mack is now in custody in the U.S. Mack had […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen charged in gun store burglary where 28 weapons were stolen
OAK FOREST, Ill. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged after a group of four suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a suburban gun range to gain entry, and then proceeded to steal nearly 30 firearms from the business Monday morning. Around 3:08 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier pleads not guilty
The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.
NEWS10 ABC
2-year-old dies of starvation after father’s death in New York apartment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2-year-old boy found dead with his deceased father in their New York apartment earlier this year starved to death, authorities have concluded. David Conde Sr., 59, and his toddler son, David Conde Jr., were found dead at their home in Geneva, New York, on Feb. 15.
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
